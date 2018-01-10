Australian Off-Road Motorcycle Sales Data
Earlier we took a look at the complete 2017 Australian Motorcycle Sales Figures in regards to total sales sold across all sectors, and individual brand rankings across the road, off-road, scooter and ATV sectors of the Australian Motorcycle Sales Data. We then examined the road bike sales data in detail across all the various sub-categories of the market. Now let’s take a look at Australia’s most popular off-road motorcycles.
2017 Australian Motorcycle Sales Figures
Off-Road motorcycles sales ended the year 5.9 per cent down. 37,370 dirtbikes left dealer showrooms in 2017 and made up 35.9 per cent of the overall Australian motorcycle market.
Top selling dirtbikes
|Top 10 by Category – Off Road Bikes by Model
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Total
|YTD 2017
|YTD 2016
|% CHAN
|Honda
|CRF50F
|2361
|2400
|-1.6%
|Yamaha
|PW50
|1845
|1960
|-5.9%
|Yamaha
|TTR50E
|1833
|1930
|-5.0%
|Honda
|CRF110F
|1494
|1483
|0.7%
|Kawasaki
|KLX110
|1457
|1433
|1.7%
|Yamaha
|WR450F
|1335
|1653
|-19.2%
|Honda
|CRF230F
|1173
|1185
|-1.0%
|Yamaha
|TTR110E
|1058
|1194
|-11.4%
|Yamaha
|YZ450F
|830
|787
|5.5%
|Honda
|CRF250L
|820
|820
|0.0%
Motocross Motorcycle Sales Data
Yamaha’s YZ450F and YZ250F siblings topped the motocross charts in 2017.
Honda’s CRF250R performed well to take third place ahead of the CRF450R.
Kawasaki’s KX250F was next best while Yamaha’s YZ250 took sixth place to prove that two-strokes still hold a place dear to the heart of many Aussie dirtbike enthusiasts.
KX450F sales were down a significant 29 per cent.
KTM filled the last top three places in the top ten with the 250 SXF, 65SX and 450SXF, all off which had sales downturns of more than 10 per cent.
Neither Suzuki nor Husqvarna had a bike the motocross top ten.
|Top 10 by Category – Moto Cross By Model
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Total
|YTD 2017
|YTD 2016
|% CHAN
|Yamaha
|YZ450F
|830
|787
|5.5%
|Yamaha
|YZ250F
|812
|855
|-5.0%
|Honda
|CRF250R
|738
|589
|25.3%
|Honda
|CRF450R
|674
|757
|-11.0%
|Kawasaki
|KX250F
|461
|569
|-19.0%
|Yamaha
|YZ250
|435
|406
|7.1%
|Kawasaki
|KX450F
|419
|590
|-29.0%
|KTM
|250SXF
|383
|443
|-13.5%
|KTM
|65SX
|362
|403
|-10.2%
|KTM
|450SXF
|361
|470
|-23.2%
Enduro Motorcycle Sales Data
The top end of the Enduro market is a sea of negatives in comparison to their respective 2016 sales results.
Even Yamaha’s dominant WR450F took a major hit. Still, with 1335 sales it amassed almost as many sales as the #2 and #3 bikes on enduro charts. An enviable reliability record along with a great combination of performance and easy usability continues to cement Yamaha’s WR450F as Australia’s favourite dirtbike.
KTM held down second through fifth with their potent model mix of both four-stroke and two-stroke machinery. The big-bore 500 EXC led the way for KTM just ahead of the 350 EXC-F while the two-stroke 300 EXC bested the 450 EXC for fourth place on the charts.
Yamaha’s WR250F placed sixth with a modest 4.6 per cent drop in sales.
The big mover on the Enduro charts was Husqvarna’s four-stroke FE350, sales of which were up 17.4 per cent, enough to take the mantle of top selling Husky from the two-stroke TE300 by 14 sales.
Next, in ninth place, was the Husqvarna FE501 while KTM’s 250 EXC rounded out the top ten to make for three two-strokes inside the Enduro top ten.
The lack of a dedicted hard enduro motorcycle that suits Australian buyers is hurting Honda in the off-road market.
|Top 10 by Category – Enduro By Model
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Total
|YTD 2017
|YTD 2016
|% CHAN
|Yamaha
|WR450F
|1335
|1653
|-19.2%
|KTM
|500EXC
|680
|902
|-24.6%
|KTM
|350EXCF
|659
|846
|-22.1%
|KTM
|300EXC
|610
|830
|-26.5%
|KTM
|450EXC
|495
|584
|-15.2%
|Yamaha
|WR250F
|398
|417
|-4.6%
|Husqvarna
|FE350
|358
|305
|17.4%
|Husqvarna
|TE300
|344
|358
|-3.9%
|Husqvarna
|FE501
|277
|266
|4.1%
|KTM
|250EXC
|259
|248
|4.4%
Trailbike Motorcycle Sales Data
|Top 10 by Category – Trail By Model
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Total
|YTD 2017
|YTD 2016
|% CHAN
|Honda
|CRF230F
|1173
|1185
|-1.0%
|Honda
|CRF250L
|820
|820
|0.0%
|Suzuki
|DR-Z400E
|800
|878
|-8.9%
|Yamaha
|TTR230/A
|480
|495
|-3.0%
|Kawasaki
|KLX150BF
|380
|330
|15.2%
|Kawasaki
|KLX250S
|256
|284
|-9.9%
|Suzuki
|DR-Z250
|235
|200
|17.5%
|Yamaha
|XT250
|175
|206
|-15.0%
|Suzuki
|DR200S
|113
|58
|94.8%
|Kawasaki
|KLX150L
|2
|30
|-93.3%
Honda’s CRF230F dominated the Trailbike category ahead of its CRF250L sibling. With almost 2000 sales between them, that pair make up 20 per cent of Honda’s total dirtbike sales.
Suzuki’s perennial favourite, the DR-Z400E, again performed strongly. I am sure it was once included in the Enduro figures, and is by far the highest performing machine in this Trailbike dataset, but at the same time I guess indicates just how much more towards the performance end of the spectrum that the enduro category has moved towards in recent years.
Farmbike Motorcycle Sales Data
|Top 10 by Category – Farm By Model
|Manufacturer
|Model
|Total
|YTD 2017
|YTD 2016
|% CHAN
|Suzuki
|TROJAN
|489
|657
|-25.6%
|Yamaha
|AG200
|402
|414
|-2.9%
|Honda
|CTX200
|279
|435
|-35.9%
|Honda
|XR150L
|264
|256
|3.1%
|Honda
|XR190
|260
|0
|100%
|Kawasaki
|Stockman 250
|213
|220
|-3.2%
|Suzuki
|TF125
|113
|104
|8.7%
|Yamaha
|AG100
|66
|70
|-5.7%
|Yamaha
|AG125
|21
|0
|100%
|Honda
|XR125L
|0
|2
|-100.0%
Suzuki’s Trojan proved the most popular Farmbike despite a hefty 25 per cent downturn in sales.
Yamaha’s AG200 was next best ahead of the Honda CTX200, XR150L and XR190.