Off-Road Motorcycle Sales Data

2018 Australian Motorcycle Sales Figures

Australia – First Half 2018

Off-Road motorcycles sales ended the first half of the 2018 calendar year 4.8 per cent down on the first half of 2017.

15,580 off-road motorcycles have left dealer showrooms during the first half of 2018 compared to 16,368 sales over the same period last year.

Yamaha has strengthened their position as the off-road market leader with the WR450F having a great Q2 to regain its place at the top of the Enduro charts from KTM’s 300 EXC.

Kids bikes also a great source of strength for Yamaha with PW50 also very strong as was the TT-R50E. Yamaha’s YZ450F is Australia’s top selling motocross bike.

Honda’s CRF230F is not only Australia’s #1 selling off-road motorcycle over the first half of 2018, it is Australia’s biggest selling motorcycle outright!

Big Red’s CRF250R had been the top selling motocross bike in Australia in Q1 but was overtaken by the Yamaha motocross models and also Honda’s own CRF450F in Q2. Sales for both Honda’s four-stroke motocross machines though are up compared to this time last year with CRF450R going very strong at the moment. The CRF50F and CRF110F kids bikes are both down on 2017 but still selling in big numbers. The lack of an enduro option in the market hurts Honda and dealers are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the new CRF450L this spring. Honda is still very popular with farmers, sales of the XR190 and XR150 both strong.

KTM’s off-road sales slipped a little compared to both last year and their strong results in Q1 of this year. The Austrian brand still incredibly strong in the Enduro market but not finding as much favour amongst motocross buyers. Two-stroke EXC sales are still incredibly strong though, the 300 EXC enduro KTM’s top selling motorcycle while the 500 EXC is also selling well.

Kawasaki pretty much level pegged their results from last year. The KX250F is having a strong start to the year, while the KX450F slipped due to the impending arrival of a new model. Like Honda, the lack of a popular enduro model holds Kawasaki back somewhat in off-road sales.

A lack of new models is dramatically affecting Suzuki’s off-road market share. Staples like the DR-Z400E are still selling well and the Trojan is Australia’s favourite farm bike but with no new motocross models overall Suzuki’s off-road sales are down 17.1 per cent.

Husqvarna is coming off a gangbusters 2017 that was going to be hard to match. 1089 sales is still a lot of motorcycles but that number is down 16.1 per cent down on last year.

Brands such as Beta, Gas Gas and Sherco are not part of the FCAI official sales audit thus their figures are not available to us. We did invite Gas Gas to supply their own unaudited figures but they declined to do so.

Top selling dirtbikes

Australia – First Half 2018

Honda’s CRF230F is Australia’s overall top selling motorcycle.

Top 10 by Category – Off Road Bikes January – June 2018 compared to January – June 2017 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2018 YTD 2017 % CHAN Honda CRF230F 668 703 -5.0% Yamaha PW50 625 551 13.4% Yamaha WR450F 620 762 -18.6% Honda CRF50F 614 787 -22.0% Yamaha TTR50E 580 517 12.2% Kawasaki KLX110 539 508 6.1% KTM 300EXC 519 347 49.6% Honda CRF110F 504 592 -14.9% Honda CRF250L 440 433 1.6% Suzuki DR-Z400E 435 442 -1.6%

Enduro Motorcycle Sales Data

Australia – First Half 2018

The hotly contested enduro segment had seen KTM’s 300 EXC two-stroke machine top of the pops during the first quarter of 2018, but Australia’s perennial favourite, Yamaha’s WR450F, bounced back hard in Q2 to overtake the KTM in the second quarter and regain top dog status on the Enduro charts.

Yamaha have sold 620 WR450F machines during the first half of 2018, that is 18.6 per cent down on last year but still good enough for the #1 spot.

KTM will still be buoyed by the success of the 300 EXC as with 519 units hitting the trails, its sales are 49.6 per cent up compared to this time last year.

The Austrian brand also holds down third, fourth, sixth and ninth in the top ten. The 500 EXC was in third with 337 sales while 257 of the middle capacity 350 EXC-F went bush. The 450 EXC was next best for KTM and head of the two-stroke 250 EXC.

The top selling 250 and fifth place overall went to Yamaha’s WR250F while the WR250R took seventh place.

Husqvarna’s two-stroke TE300 was seventh overall, down 24.6 per cent on the same time last year, while the top selling four-stroke Husky enduro bike was the FE350.

Top 10 by Category – Enduro January – June 2018 compared to January – June 2017 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2018 YTD 2017 % CHAN Yamaha WR450F 620 762 -18.6% KTM 300EXC 519 347 49.6% KTM 500EXC 337 354 -4.8% KTM 350EXCF 257 323 -20.4% Yamaha WR250F 219 286 -23.4% KTM 450EXC 188 217 -13.4% Husqvarna TE300 156 207 24.6% Yamaha WR250R 152 123 23.6% KTM 250EXC 129 111 16.2% Husqvarna FE350 123 180 -31.7%

Motocross Motorcycle Sales Data

Australia – First Half 2018

Top 10 by Category – Moto Cross January – June 2018 compared to January – June 2017 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2018 YTD 2017 % CHAN Yamaha YZ450F 397 308 28.9% Honda CRF450R 369 357 3.4% Yamaha YZ250F 359 400 -10.3% Honda CRF250R 310 279 11.1% Kawasaki KX250F 301 256 17.6% KTM 85SX 197 153 28.8% Kawasaki KX450F 173 210 -17.6% KTM 250SXF 165 201 -17.9% KTM 450SXF 148 192 -22.9% Yamaha YZ250 147 191 -23.0%

Trail bike Motorcycle Sales Data

Australia – First Half 2018

Top 10 by Category – Trail January – June 2018 compared to January – June 2017 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2018 YTD 2017 % CHAN Honda CRF230F 668 703 -5.0% Honda CRF250L 440 433 1.6% Suzuki DR-Z400E 435 442 -1.6% Yamaha TTR230/A 213 193 10.4% Kawasaki KLX150BF 167 154 8.4% Suzuki DR-Z250 134 152 -11.8% Kawasaki KLX250S 97 104 -6.7% Yamaha XT250 84 87 -3.4% Suzuki DR200S 51 45 13.3% Kawasaki KLX150L 0 1 -100.0%

Fun bike Motorcycle Sales Data

Australia – First Half 2018

Top 10 by Category – Fun January – June 2018 compared to January – June 2017 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2018 YTD 2017 % CHAN Yamaha PW50 625 551 13.4% Honda CRF50F 614 787 -22.0% Yamaha TTR50E 580 517 12.2% Kawasaki KLX110 539 508 6.1% Honda CRF110F 504 592 -14.9% Yamaha TTR110E 367 362 1.4% Honda CRF125FB 269 237 13.5% Kawasaki KLX140 201 172 16.9% Yamaha TTR125E/LWE 196 247 -20.6% Honda CRF150F 187 211 -11.4%

Farm bike Motorcycle Sales Data

Australia – First Half 2018

Top 10 by Category – Farm January – June 2018 compared to January – June 2017 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2018 YTD 2017 % CHAN Suzuki TROJAN 353 302 16.9% Honda XR190 309 49 530.6% Yamaha AG200 203 250 -18.8% Honda XR150L 155 152 2.0% Yamaha AG125 92 0 100% Kawasaki Stockman 250 82 125 -34.4% Suzuki TF125 32 65 -50.8% Yamaha AG100 17 44 -61.4% Honda CTX200 17 249 -93.2%

ATV Sales Data

Australia – First Half 2018