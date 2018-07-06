In this piece we focus on the breakdown of road motorcycle sales across individual sub-categories such as Sports, LAMs, Adventure-Touring and so on.

Motorcycle Sales Data

Road Motorcycle Sales Figures

Australia – First Half 2018

While down 5.3 per cent road motorcycles remain the biggest component of the Australian market.

Honda CBE
Motorcycle Brand Results

Honda continues to lead the overall Australian motorcycle market despite a 7.6 per cent decline in sales compared to the first half of 2017.

Yamaha improved their numbers by 2.6 per cent to close the gap to Honda but are still more than 1500 units shy of Big Red’s total volume.  Honda have 24.3 per cent of the overall market to Yamaha’s 21 per cent.

Kawasaki are also travelling quite well, 3.3 per cent up last year to stay well ahead of fourth placed Suzuki on combined sales across all sectors of the market. Kawasaki’s market share at 9.8 per cent while Suzuki holds 7.8 per cent of the market. These numbers include road, off-road, scooter and ATV sales.

Harley-Davidson is down 18.1 per cent to slip to fifth strongest brand overall.

KTM shed 5.9 per cent while ATV specialist Polaris is down 11.1 per cent.

BMW, BRP and Triumph are all pretty much equalling their 2017 sales figures for this halfway stage of the year.

Husqvarna had enjoyed a stellar first half of 2017 but that trend has not continued quite as impressively in 2018. Husky are down 12.5 per cent overall despite picking up more road volume.

Ducati are down 15.4 per cent however their sportsbike sales are still quite reasonable thus the decline is amongst other parts of their range.

Indian continues to progress from what been a low base to now start to sell in good numbers. 453 Indians found new homes so far in 2018 which is a good result in this market.

Aprilia and Moto Guzzi are starting to claw their way back up after a dramatic lull last year brought on by the change over period between distributors.

Road Bikes Top Ten Overall

Australia – First Half 2018

Top 10 by Category – Road Bikes
January – June 2018 compared to January – June 2017
ManufacturerModelTotal
YTD 2018YTD 2017% CHAN
HondaCB125E63733093.0%
HondaNBC1105821042-44.1%
YamahaMT07L5044707.2%
Harley DavidsonXG500466609-23.5%
YamahaYZF-R3A445569-21.8%
KawasakiNINJA 4004430100%
YamahaMT-09384418-8.1%
Harley DavidsonFXBRS3840100%
KawasakiVulcan S37827438.0%
YamahaMT03LA37623957.3%

Supersport Motorcycle Sales Data

Australia – First Half 2018

While bikes such as the Ninja 400, CBR500R and CBR300R are put in this category by the manufacturer body, the FCAI, I don’t think these models are what we would generally represent as sportsbikes, thus we can realistically say that BMW’s S 1000 RR is currently Australia’s #1 selling ‘proper’ sportsbike.

BMW S 1000 RR is Australia's top selling sportsbike
Top 10 by Category – Super Sport
January – June 2018 compared to January – June 2017
ManufacturerModelTotal
YTD 2018YTD 2017% CHAN
KawasakiNINJA 4004430100%
HondaCBR500R310471-34.2%
HondaCBR300R26420131.3%
BMWS 1000 RR108115-6.1%
DucatiPanigale V41020100%
SuzukiGSX-R7508040100.0%
YamahaYZF-R17376-3.9%
Ducati959 Panigale67123-45.5%
HondaCBR1000RR65143-54.5%
SuzukiGSX-R100062128-51.6%

Sport-Touring Motorcycle Sales Data

Australia – First Half 2018

Again, the YZF-R3A and Ninja 300 are not what we would classify as sports-touring machines, but this is the data…

Top 10 by Category – Sport Touring
January – June 2018 compared to January – June 2017
ManufacturerModelTotal
YTD 2018YTD 2017% CHAN
YamahaYZF-R3A445569-21.8%
KawasakiNinja 300268448-40.2%
HondaCBR650FL18113930.2%
KawasakiNinja 650L161250-35.6%
KTMRC390125153-18.3%
SuzukiGSX250R8734155.9%
SuzukiGSX-S125760100%
KawasakiNinja 10007595-21.1%
KawasakiVERSYS-X 300734658.7%
BMWS 1000 XR696211.3%

Touring Motorcycle Sales Data

Harley’s big touring models are still largely doing okay while the BMW R 1200 RT is tiggling along nicely while Honda’s new Gold Wing found 80 new homes.

2018 Honda GoldWing Tour
Australia – First Half 2018

Top 10 by Category – Touring
January – June 2018 compared to January – June 2017
ManufacturerModelTotal
YTD 2018YTD 2017% CHAN
Harley DavidsonFLHXS122197-38.1%
BMWR 1200 RT826918.8%
HondaGL18008028185.7%
Harley DavidsonFLHRXS704845.8%
Harley DavidsonFLHTK69124-44.4%
Harley DavidsonFLHTCUTG650100%
Harley DavidsonFLHX600100%
YamahaFJR1300503928.2%
Indian MotorcycleRoadmaster49474.3%
Harley DavidsonFLTRXS4660-23.3%

 

Adventure-Touring Motorcycle Sales Data

Honda’s Africa Twin still tops the adventure-touring charts ahead of Suzuki’s DR650 stalwart while BMW’s big GS twins are rocking along nicely.

Suzuki DR650
Australia – First Half 2018

Top 10 by Category – Adventure Touring
January – June 2018 compared to January – June 2017
ManufacturerModelTotal
YTD 2018YTD 2017% CHAN
HondaCRF1000318404-21.3%
SuzukiDR650SE27423616.1%
BMWR 1200 GS Adventure22117228.5%
BMWR 1200 GS169203-16.7%
KawasakiKLR650137179-23.5%
BMWG 310 GS1120100%
HondaCB500XA111154-27.9%
TriumphTiger 800 XC1117156.3%
SuzukiDL6501098331.3%
TriumphTiger Explorer9346102.2%

 

LAMs Motorcycle Sales Data

Australia – First Half 2018

The top ten for the Learner Approved Motorcycles Category is a bit of a strange one as it also includes a few off-road bikes, while here we were trying to talk road bikes only, but we only can work with the data we have…

Honda CBE
However, it can be somewhat of an interesting comparison between the numbers recorded by the most popular road and off-road motorcycles that are eligible for full road registration.

Top 10 by Category – LAMS Approved
January – June 2018 compared to January – June 2017
ManufacturerModelTotal
YTD 2018YTD 2017% CHAN
HondaCB125E63733093.0%
YamahaWR450F620762-18.6%
HondaNBC1105821042-44.1%
KTM300EXC51934749.6%
YamahaMT07L5044707.2%
Harley DavidsonXG500466609-23.5%
YamahaYZF-R3A445569-21.8%
KawasakiNINJA 4004430100%
HondaCRF250L4404331.6%
SuzukiDR-Z400E435442-1.6%

Cruiser Motorcycle Sales Data

Australia – First Half 2018

Harley predictably rule the cruiser roost but Kawasaki’s Vulcan S is selling extremely well as is Honda’s CMX500. Indian Scout sales are also up considerably.

Top 10 by Category – Cruiser
January – June 2018 compared to January – June 2017
ManufacturerModelTotal
YTD 2018YTD 2017% CHAN
Harley DavidsonXG500466609-23.5%
Harley DavidsonFXBRS3840100%
KawasakiVulcan S37827438.0%
HondaCMX50035021662.0%
Indian MotorcycleScout25815368.6%
Harley DavidsonFXBB2400100%
YamahaXVS650/A226254-11.0%
Harley DavidsonFLFBS2220100%
Harley DavidsonFLSB1680100%
Harley DavidsonXL883N1431328.3%

 

Naked Motorcycle Sales Data

Australia – First Half 2018

The traditional naked favourites are headed by the bargain priced Honda CB125E.  Kawasaki’s Z900RS has made a strong debut with 246 sales.

Top 10 by Category – Naked
January – June 2018 compared to January – June 2017
ManufacturerModelTotal
YTD 2018YTD 2017% CHAN
HondaCB125E63733093.0%
YamahaMT07L5044707.2%
YamahaMT-09384418-8.1%
YamahaMT03LA37623957.3%
HondaGROM355597-40.5%
KawasakiZ900RS2460100%
HondaCB300F20010492.3%
KTM390DUKE156174-10.3%
YamahaXSR700LA1528676.7%
TriumphSTR TRIPLE R1339146.2%

 

Scooter Motorcycle Sales Data

Australia – First Half 2018

Honda NSC Dio
Top 10 by Category – Scooters
January – June 2018 compared to January – June 2017
ManufacturerModelTotal
YTD 2018YTD 2017% CHAN
HondaNSC110238111114.4%
SuzukiADDRESS20317416.7%
VespaGTS 30019610292.2%
PiaggioFly 15018415022.7%
HondaWW1501351322.3%
PiaggioZIP 50128149-14.1%
VespaPRIMAVERA 150103967.3%
HondaMW1108990-1.1%
PiaggioTyphoon 5084822.4%
YamahaXMAX300680100%

