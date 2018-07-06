In this piece we focus on the breakdown of road motorcycle sales across individual sub-categories such as Sports, LAMs, Adventure-Touring and so on.

Motorcycle Sales Data

Road Motorcycle Sales Figures

Australia – First Half 2018

While down 5.3 per cent road motorcycles remain the biggest component of the Australian market.

Motorcycle Brand Results

Honda continues to lead the overall Australian motorcycle market despite a 7.6 per cent decline in sales compared to the first half of 2017.

Yamaha improved their numbers by 2.6 per cent to close the gap to Honda but are still more than 1500 units shy of Big Red’s total volume. Honda have 24.3 per cent of the overall market to Yamaha’s 21 per cent.

Kawasaki are also travelling quite well, 3.3 per cent up last year to stay well ahead of fourth placed Suzuki on combined sales across all sectors of the market. Kawasaki’s market share at 9.8 per cent while Suzuki holds 7.8 per cent of the market. These numbers include road, off-road, scooter and ATV sales.

Harley-Davidson is down 18.1 per cent to slip to fifth strongest brand overall.

KTM shed 5.9 per cent while ATV specialist Polaris is down 11.1 per cent.

BMW, BRP and Triumph are all pretty much equalling their 2017 sales figures for this halfway stage of the year.

Husqvarna had enjoyed a stellar first half of 2017 but that trend has not continued quite as impressively in 2018. Husky are down 12.5 per cent overall despite picking up more road volume.

Ducati are down 15.4 per cent however their sportsbike sales are still quite reasonable thus the decline is amongst other parts of their range.

Indian continues to progress from what been a low base to now start to sell in good numbers. 453 Indians found new homes so far in 2018 which is a good result in this market.

Aprilia and Moto Guzzi are starting to claw their way back up after a dramatic lull last year brought on by the change over period between distributors.

Road Bikes Top Ten Overall

Australia – First Half 2018

Top 10 by Category – Road Bikes January – June 2018 compared to January – June 2017 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2018 YTD 2017 % CHAN Honda CB125E 637 330 93.0% Honda NBC110 582 1042 -44.1% Yamaha MT07L 504 470 7.2% Harley Davidson XG500 466 609 -23.5% Yamaha YZF-R3A 445 569 -21.8% Kawasaki NINJA 400 443 0 100% Yamaha MT-09 384 418 -8.1% Harley Davidson FXBRS 384 0 100% Kawasaki Vulcan S 378 274 38.0% Yamaha MT03LA 376 239 57.3%

Supersport Motorcycle Sales Data

Australia – First Half 2018

While bikes such as the Ninja 400, CBR500R and CBR300R are put in this category by the manufacturer body, the FCAI, I don’t think these models are what we would generally represent as sportsbikes, thus we can realistically say that BMW’s S 1000 RR is currently Australia’s #1 selling ‘proper’ sportsbike.

Top 10 by Category – Super Sport January – June 2018 compared to January – June 2017 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2018 YTD 2017 % CHAN Kawasaki NINJA 400 443 0 100% Honda CBR500R 310 471 -34.2% Honda CBR300R 264 201 31.3% BMW S 1000 RR 108 115 -6.1% Ducati Panigale V4 102 0 100% Suzuki GSX-R750 80 40 100.0% Yamaha YZF-R1 73 76 -3.9% Ducati 959 Panigale 67 123 -45.5% Honda CBR1000RR 65 143 -54.5% Suzuki GSX-R1000 62 128 -51.6%

Sport-Touring Motorcycle Sales Data

Australia – First Half 2018

Again, the YZF-R3A and Ninja 300 are not what we would classify as sports-touring machines, but this is the data…

Top 10 by Category – Sport Touring January – June 2018 compared to January – June 2017 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2018 YTD 2017 % CHAN Yamaha YZF-R3A 445 569 -21.8% Kawasaki Ninja 300 268 448 -40.2% Honda CBR650FL 181 139 30.2% Kawasaki Ninja 650L 161 250 -35.6% KTM RC390 125 153 -18.3% Suzuki GSX250R 87 34 155.9% Suzuki GSX-S125 76 0 100% Kawasaki Ninja 1000 75 95 -21.1% Kawasaki VERSYS-X 300 73 46 58.7% BMW S 1000 XR 69 62 11.3%

Touring Motorcycle Sales Data

Harley’s big touring models are still largely doing okay while the BMW R 1200 RT is tiggling along nicely while Honda’s new Gold Wing found 80 new homes.

Australia – First Half 2018

Top 10 by Category – Touring January – June 2018 compared to January – June 2017 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2018 YTD 2017 % CHAN Harley Davidson FLHXS 122 197 -38.1% BMW R 1200 RT 82 69 18.8% Honda GL1800 80 28 185.7% Harley Davidson FLHRXS 70 48 45.8% Harley Davidson FLHTK 69 124 -44.4% Harley Davidson FLHTCUTG 65 0 100% Harley Davidson FLHX 60 0 100% Yamaha FJR1300 50 39 28.2% Indian Motorcycle Roadmaster 49 47 4.3% Harley Davidson FLTRXS 46 60 -23.3%

Adventure-Touring Motorcycle Sales Data

Honda’s Africa Twin still tops the adventure-touring charts ahead of Suzuki’s DR650 stalwart while BMW’s big GS twins are rocking along nicely.

Australia – First Half 2018

Top 10 by Category – Adventure Touring January – June 2018 compared to January – June 2017 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2018 YTD 2017 % CHAN Honda CRF1000 318 404 -21.3% Suzuki DR650SE 274 236 16.1% BMW R 1200 GS Adventure 221 172 28.5% BMW R 1200 GS 169 203 -16.7% Kawasaki KLR650 137 179 -23.5% BMW G 310 GS 112 0 100% Honda CB500XA 111 154 -27.9% Triumph Tiger 800 XC 111 71 56.3% Suzuki DL650 109 83 31.3% Triumph Tiger Explorer 93 46 102.2%

LAMs Motorcycle Sales Data

Australia – First Half 2018

The top ten for the Learner Approved Motorcycles Category is a bit of a strange one as it also includes a few off-road bikes, while here we were trying to talk road bikes only, but we only can work with the data we have…

However, it can be somewhat of an interesting comparison between the numbers recorded by the most popular road and off-road motorcycles that are eligible for full road registration.

Top 10 by Category – LAMS Approved January – June 2018 compared to January – June 2017 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2018 YTD 2017 % CHAN Honda CB125E 637 330 93.0% Yamaha WR450F 620 762 -18.6% Honda NBC110 582 1042 -44.1% KTM 300EXC 519 347 49.6% Yamaha MT07L 504 470 7.2% Harley Davidson XG500 466 609 -23.5% Yamaha YZF-R3A 445 569 -21.8% Kawasaki NINJA 400 443 0 100% Honda CRF250L 440 433 1.6% Suzuki DR-Z400E 435 442 -1.6%

Cruiser Motorcycle Sales Data

Australia – First Half 2018

Harley predictably rule the cruiser roost but Kawasaki’s Vulcan S is selling extremely well as is Honda’s CMX500. Indian Scout sales are also up considerably.

Top 10 by Category – Cruiser January – June 2018 compared to January – June 2017 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2018 YTD 2017 % CHAN Harley Davidson XG500 466 609 -23.5% Harley Davidson FXBRS 384 0 100% Kawasaki Vulcan S 378 274 38.0% Honda CMX500 350 216 62.0% Indian Motorcycle Scout 258 153 68.6% Harley Davidson FXBB 240 0 100% Yamaha XVS650/A 226 254 -11.0% Harley Davidson FLFBS 222 0 100% Harley Davidson FLSB 168 0 100% Harley Davidson XL883N 143 132 8.3%

Naked Motorcycle Sales Data

Australia – First Half 2018

The traditional naked favourites are headed by the bargain priced Honda CB125E. Kawasaki’s Z900RS has made a strong debut with 246 sales.

Top 10 by Category – Naked January – June 2018 compared to January – June 2017 Manufacturer Model Total YTD 2018 YTD 2017 % CHAN Honda CB125E 637 330 93.0% Yamaha MT07L 504 470 7.2% Yamaha MT-09 384 418 -8.1% Yamaha MT03LA 376 239 57.3% Honda GROM 355 597 -40.5% Kawasaki Z900RS 246 0 100% Honda CB300F 200 104 92.3% KTM 390DUKE 156 174 -10.3% Yamaha XSR700LA 152 86 76.7% Triumph STR TRIPLE R 133 91 46.2%

Scooter Motorcycle Sales Data

Australia – First Half 2018