Australian Motorcycle Sales Figures

2017 Australian Motorcycle Sales Figures were released today and they showed a cumulative total motorcycle/scooter/ATV sales throughout 2017 of 104,111.

2016 had seen the industry start to recover from the doldrums brought on by the GFC with 114,783 sales (all sectors). That was a very healthy increase over the 2015 figures, and the fifth highest sales result in the Australian motorcycle industry’s history. 2016 was also the industry’s strongest sales result since 2009.

Unfortunately that upwards trajectory did not continue in 2017. The year started poorly for most brands, with road bike sales down 15.5 per cent, and the dirtbike market down 15.3 per cent compared to the first quarter of 2016.

The industry responded with more stimulus in the way of sales campaigns and marketing and the market dramatically improved in the second quarter, to be only 4.1 per cent down when compared to the first half of 2016.

The third quarter saw things again dip quite dramatically, the market 7.8 per cent down (all sectors), compared to the first three-quarters of 2016. The majority of the decline was attributed to poor road sales, down 14.9 per cent, while dirtbike sales had recovered somewhat to be only 5 per cent down.

While down 15.9 per cent overall in 2017, road motorcycles remain the strongest in number, 40,196 sales comprising 38.6 per cent of the total market.

Off-Road motorcycles sales ended the year 5.9 per cent down. 37,370 dirtbikes left dealer showrooms in 2017 and made up 35.9 per cent of the overall Australian motorcycle market.

ATV sales treaded water throughout 2017 to end the year with 22,684 sales, only fractionally down on the 2016 total of 22,834, and make up 21.8 per cent of the market.

Scooter sales continued to decline, however the pace has slowed somewhat with scooters sales down 13.2 per cent for the year while making up only a slender 3.7 per cent of the total market.

Some positives to come out of the data is that kids bikes continue to perform strongly, with beginners bikes dominating the top five selling motorcycles in Australia led by Honda’s CRF50F and Yamaha’s PW50.

Honda #1

Honda remains the highest volume seller with 23.2 per cent of the overall market share coinciding with an 8 per cent decline on what had been a very strong 2016. Honda performed most strongly in their off-road models, Honda dirtbike sales were actually up 1.6 per cent, however, road sales were down 20 per cent. Total sales for Big Red were 24,166 across all categories.

Yamaha #2

Yamaha remains a strong second place despite a 14.1 per cent decline on 2016, with their road bike sales taking the biggest hit, 28.4 per cent down on the previous year. Yamaha shifted 21,387 units across all segments for 20.5 per cent of the overall market. Yamaha did lead the dirtbike market despite an 8 per cent drop in off-road sales.

Kawasaki #3

The battle for third place was a lot closer but it was Kawasaki getting that gong with 9,986 sales amounting to 9.6 per cent of the overall market. ATV sales were up for Kawasaki while dirtbike sales went backwards to the tune of 8.4 per cent while road sales fared a little better with only a 5.9 per cent decline.

Suzuki #4

Suzuki were fourth overall and recorded 9012 sales for 8.7 per cent of the total market. Suzuki actually picked up their scooter sales but fared worst on their road bike side of the equation, 17.1 per cent down on 2016.

Harley-Davidson #5

Harely-Davidson captured fifth place overall but took out #1 spot on the road motorcycle sales charts despite a 13.4 per cent contraction compared to their 2016 numbers. This clearly underlines just how much the discretionary spend is under pressure right now as, in Australia, Harley has very rarely gone backwards in any given year, thus that 13.4 per cent decline is particularly dramatic. Their bikes are far better than they have ever been, but perhaps that focus on the hipster element has lost its lustre… Harley’s Street 500 however continued to grab the biggest slice of the learner market, despite a 29 per cent downturn in sales, while Harley’s second best seller, the FXSB Breakout, also took a 23.8 per cent hit.

KTM #6

KTM were sixth overall with the Austrian brand recording a 6.2 per cent improvement in road bike sales but a 17 per cent decline in off-road sales brought their overall figures back to 7590, a 12.5 per cent drop on 2016.

Polaris #7

ATV specialist Polaris continued to defy the odds and picked up a 9 per cent increase in sales to rank seventh with 6583 four-wheelers hitting the land from the Polaris dealer network.

BMW #8

BMW were next best with 3039 sales amounting to an overall 8.2 per decline for the Germans.

Husqvarna #9

Husqvarna were the star performers amongst the major brands in 2017 and rounded out the overall top ten with 2647 sales reflecting a 22.1 per cent improvement on 2016, which in itself was a 39 per cent improvement on 2015. With a range of road motorcycles, including some avant-garde styled learner machines, on their way from the once Swedish, then Italian, but now KTM/Austria controlled brand, it seems Husky can do little wrong at this point in time.

BRP #10

BRP, sellers of Can-Am machinery throughout Australia, notched up 2416 sales which translated into a 4.3 per cent downturn on 2017.

Triumph #11

Triumph shifted 2301 units in 2017, a 26.4 per cent downturn on their 2016 figures.

Ducati #12

Ducati sold 1968 motorcycles to rank 12th. The Bologna brand recorded a modest 2.2 per cent decline in 2017.

Next best was scooter specialist Piaggio with 1016 sales which had them well ahead of Vespa’s 840 units scooting out the door.

Indian were 15th overall with 769 sales a 20.2 per cent improvement on their 2016 numbers.

Aprilia were 16th with a change of distributor and the associated issues with such a massive change for the brand within Australia as a result leading to 32.5 per cent hiccup. The same circumsances afflicted Moto Guzzi with the historic Italian brand taking a 32.7 per cent hit. These two brands are now building back to strength as new importer Peter Stevens stock up their inventory and marketing efforts after bedding down their new distribution deal with the parent companies.

The once strong Hysoung continued to slip in obscurity while neither Norton or VMoto recorded a single Australian sale in 2017.

Overall, not great reading as for dealers every less motorcycle sold equals less finance sales, less insurance sales, less accessory sales etc. etc. etc.

On the brand distributor side of the equation that means less money to spend on racing activities etc…

Top Ten Selling Motorcycles in Australia for 2017

Honda CRF50F / 2361 / -1.6% Yamaha PW50 / 1845 / -5.9% Yamaha TT-R50E / 1833 / -5% Honda CRF110F / 1494 / +0.7% Kawasaki KLX110 / 1457 / +1.7% Honda NBC110 / 1447 / -43.4% Yamaha WR450F / 1335 / -19.2% Harley-Davidson XG500 Street / 1182 / -29% Honda CRF230F / 1173 / -1% Harley-Davidson FXSB / 1150 / -23.8%

All TYPES BY MANUFACTURER YTD 2017 YTD 2016 % CHAN TOTAL 104111 114770 -9.3% Honda 24166 26276 -8.0% Yamaha 21387 24899 -14.1% Kawasaki 9986 10592 -5.7% Suzuki 9012 9924 -9.2% Harley Davidson 8903 10282 -13.4% KTM 7590 8679 -12.5% Polaris 6583 6037 9.0% BMW 3029 3301 -8.2% Husqvarna 2647 2168 22.1% BRP Australia 2416 2524 -4.3% Triumph 2301 3125 -26.4% Ducati 1968 2013 -2.2% Piaggio 1016 1075 -5.5% Vespa 840 977 -14.0% Indian Motorcycle 769 640 20.2% Other 576 843 -31.7% Aprilia 436 646 -32.5% Victory Motorcycle 284 274 3.6% Moto Guzzi 146 217 -32.7% Hyosung 56 165 -66.1% Norton 0 35 -100.0% VMoto 0 78 -100.0%

ROAD BY MANUFACTURER YTD 2017 YTD 2016 % CHAN TOTAL 40196 47780 -15.9% Harley Davidson 8903 10282 -13.4% Honda 7717 9651 -20.0% Yamaha 5564 7768 -28.4% Kawasaki 4516 4798 -5.9% BMW 2927 3178 -7.9% Suzuki 2591 3124 -17.1% Triumph 2301 3125 -26.4% Ducati 1968 2013 -2.2% KTM 1758 1656 6.2% Indian Motorcycle 769 640 20.2% Other 314 465 -32.5% Victory Motorcycle 284 274 3.6% Aprilia 196 273 -28.2% Husqvarna 186 116 60.3% Moto Guzzi 146 217 -32.7% Hyosung 56 165 -66.1% Norton 0 35 -100.0%

OFF ROAD BY MANUFACTURER YTD 2017 YTD 2016 % CHAN TOTAL 37379 39716 -5.9% Yamaha 11122 12090 -8.0% Honda 10004 9848 1.6% KTM 5832 7023 -17.0% Kawasaki 4013 4382 -8.4% Suzuki 3762 4081 -7.8% Husqvarna 2461 2052 19.9% Other 185 240 -22.9%

ATV BY MANUFACTURER YTD 2017 YTD 2016 % CHAN TOTAL 22684 22834 -0.7% Polaris 6583 6037 9.0% Honda 5566 5832 -4.6% Yamaha 4407 4692 -6.1% BRP Australia 2416 2524 -4.3% Suzuki 2255 2337 -3.5% Kawasaki 1457 1412 3.2%