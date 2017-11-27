Motorcycling WA Women’s Program wins Gold at FIM Awards

MWA Women’s Program, put together by the dedicated volunteers of the Women’s Committee, has been recognised by the FIM as the best in the world.

At the annual FIM Gala Night held overnight in Andorra, Motorcycling Western Australia’s Women’s Program was selected as the winner of the FIM Women in Motorcycling Award from a very strong group of finalists from around the world.

Candidates for the Award seek to help women to be increasingly valued and included in the motorcycling world, by cooperating and creating opportunities such as women-only competitions and “have-a-go” events and by promoting role models. They develop sport and activities for women, thereby opening the motorcycling world to all.

The MWA Women’s Program has in the past few years performed exceptionally in all these areas. With numerous Come & Try programs, women only coaching, and advocacy at all levels from club to state for inclusive opportunities for girls and women, participation has more than trebled for females.

The way the program works is down to a few core principles: The drive of the volunteer committee to ensure participation opportunities are available and promoted; the willingness of clubs and promoters to see the vision of the committee and provide women’s class racing, or to make available venues for coaching and Come & Try; mentoring and encouragement of participants; and the women, girl’s, parents and partners who have stuck with, and supported the committee by voting with their feet and turned up to ride in numbers.

Motorcycling Western Australia’s CEO Rick Gill

“MWA has long held the vision that with 50% of the population being female, Women’s motorcycle sport should be much bigger and less male dominated than it has been. With a dedicated committee who simply refuse to take ‘no’ for and answer a lot of potential has been realised with real results. I believe this is just the beginning of a positive growth period for women’s motorcycle sport”.

As finalists, MWA Women’s Chair Tracy Simpson, and committee member Chelsea Blakers travelled to Spain to be at the FIM Gala to represent the MWA Women’s Committee. And got to rub shoulders with the winners of all the disciplines of motorcycle sport, from MotoGP World Champion Marc Marquez, WorldSBK Champion Jonathan Rea, to MXGP Champion Tony Cairoli and Supercross Champion Ryan Dungey.

Tracy Simpson

“It is an honour to receive the FIM Women in Motorcycling award in recognition of the hard work and dedication of the MWA women’s committee and the achievement of outstanding results and outcomes for women and girls in motorcycling in Western Australia. This award not only recognises the work of the committee, but the support of the whole organisation, from the President and Board of MWA, to the CEO and staff, to all the club committees, promoters, volunteers and riders. This award will certainly support us in going forward to continue to achieve our goals and our aim to implement the program nationally.”

Motorcycling Australia CEO Peter Doyle