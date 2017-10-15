Musquin wins the Monster Energy Cup event taking 3 for 3

Husqvarna’s Anderson and Wilson complete podium

In front of a sell out crowd at the Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas it was Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marvin Musqin who took home a $1 million prize, after managing to take three for three in the Monster Energy Cup.

For the second time in the event’s seven-year history, the Monster Energy Cup awarded $1 million to the rider who won all three, 10-Lap Main Events in a one-night-only battle for the coveted Monster Energy Cup.

Musquin, who finished third at the Monster Energy Cup in 2016, became a first-time winner of the Monster Million after a flawless night that awarded him the biggest prize in motorcycle racing. This feat had only occurred once before in the history of the Monster Energy Cup when four-time Monster Energy Supercross Champion Ryan Villopoto grabbed the honor in 2011.

In the first Main Event, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac, the reigning Champion, put himself in a position to win $1 million by grabbing an early lead ahead of Musquin, but a downed rider forced a red flag and a Main Event restart. After which, Tomac found another early lead but a mistake on the third lap forced him out of contention and left the door wide open for Musquin’s first Main Event win.

In Main Event 2, all eyes were on Musquin who commanded the lead for all 10 Laps and, by Main Event 3, Musquin grabbed another Holeshot and lead all 10 Laps on his way to the “Musquin Million.”

Marvin Musquin

“I wasn’t even thinking about winning all three motos. It’s unreal to go out and win all three. We had such a long break between the second and third moto – which made it more stressful. The key was to get a good holeshot and try to go fast. To be honest, in my head I was thinking I would get a start around the top-three and then wasn’t sure what I would do. I knew it was going to be so hard to pass, so getting the holeshot was the best way to go out for the third moto. I think this is great for the sport – a lot of people are watching on tv. To see that someone is winning one million dollars in one night at a motocross race is unique. I think we got a lot of views, and people will be talking about it, that’s for sure. We were all in disbelief when I crossed the finish line. It’s super cool- this doesn’t happen often. I had so much fun.”

Unlike any other race, the Monster Energy Cup celebrates Supercross’s rich tradition in Las Vegas by challenging riders with three, 10-Lap Main Events on a hybrid supercross-motocross style track, designed by five-time Monster Energy Supercross Champion Ricky Carmichael.

Rounding out the Cup Class podium was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jason Anderson who finished second (2-2-2), followed by teammate Dean Wilson in third (3-5-3).

Jason Anderson

“Las Vegas was great, the track was awesome and I had good starts all night. Everything about this race is so much fun because it’s so different and unique. All-in-all it was a great weekend.”

Dean Wilson

“I’m always excited for this race.The track is just so different and it makes the race that much more enjoyable. I think I rode well all day and I’m happy with my results.”

Monster Energy Cup Results