MV Agusta 350 Scrambler

The lesser known sibling of the 350 Sport

With Phil Aynsley

The MV Agusta 350B Sport
The MV Agusta 350B Sport

The reasonably well known MV Agusta 350B Sport was derived from the 1968 250B and debuted at the 1969 Milan Show. Production ran from 1970 until 1974.

The MV Agusta 250B
The MV Agusta 250B

The far less known Scrambler version was introduced in 1972 and was produced (or probably more accurately, offered for sale) until 1975.

MV Agusta 350 Scrambler
Only 217 were built. The OHV twin produced (a claimed) 32hp at 7600rpm and dry weight was 138kg.

The 350 Scrambler offered a claimed 32hp
Dry weight of the 350 Scrambler was 138kg
The iconic tall Scrambler style exhausts
This particular bike is in original and unrestored condition.

Despite the bike's amazing condition it is unrestored
MV Agusta 350 Scrambler instruments
MV Agusta 350 Scrambler front wheel and brake
The carbs behind the exhaust sheild
Typical Scrambler styling with tall front guard
The Scrambler is less renowned than the more popular 350 Sport
The Scrambler features the twin-cylinder four-stroke air-cooled OHV powerplant
The cylinders are side-by-side
The MV Agusta 350 Scrambler
