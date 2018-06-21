MV Agusta 350 Scrambler

The lesser known sibling of the 350 Sport

With Phil Aynsley

The reasonably well known MV Agusta 350B Sport was derived from the 1968 250B and debuted at the 1969 Milan Show. Production ran from 1970 until 1974.

The far less known Scrambler version was introduced in 1972 and was produced (or probably more accurately, offered for sale) until 1975.

Only 217 were built. The OHV twin produced (a claimed) 32hp at 7600rpm and dry weight was 138kg.







This particular bike is in original and unrestored condition.

















