MV Agusta 750 GT, with Phil Aynsley

The MV Agusta 750 Sport’s far less well-known sibling – the 750 GT

The far lesser well known sibling of the famous MV Agusta 750 Sport was the 750 GT. Apart from the foot-peg mounts the frames were identical, as were the motors. The GT also had a lower final drive ratio however.

Despite its output of 68hp at 8,450rpm, the bike’s weight of 240kg limited its top speed to 190kph.

The combination of the far more appealing Sport, together with the GT’s price (three times that of a Honda CB750) resulted in lukewarm sales and only 50 were produced, starting in 1971.

This is one of the three GTs that the then Australian importer Bob Jane was required to take as part of the conditions involved in selling the Sport and 350 twin.

It is complete apart from the chromed crash bars and horns that were standard equipment.

During the restoration of the bike thanks to Steven Craven at SCR Ducati in Morisset I was able photograph this iconic motor out of the frame as well as take a peak inside.