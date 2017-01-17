MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR Ballistic Trident – Custom Special by Rough Crafts

MV Agusta Ballistic Trident Special

The Ballistic Trident project, commissioned by MV Agusta Taiwan to Winston Yeh, founder of Rough Crafts (roughcrafts.com), workshop with headquarters in Taipei, pays tribute to the first supersports of the last century MotoGP, characterised by streamlined ‘dustbin’ fairings, a stylistic feature that the Taiwanese designers wanted to reinterpret on this incredible ‘canvas’. 

  • Bike Name: MV Agusta Ballistic Trident Special
  • Builder: Winston Yeh
  • City/state: Taipei, Taiwan
  • Company Info: Rough Crafts
  • Year / Model: 2015 MV Agusta BRUTALE 800RR
  • Engine Make / Size: MV Agusta/798cc
  • Frame Make / Type: MV Agusta/stock with custom made sub-frame
  • Front End Make / Type: Rough Crafts one off trees with Ohlins FGR800 forks
  • Rear Shocks: Ohlins TTX
  • Rake: stock
  • Stretch: none
  • Trail: stock
  • Swingarm: stock
  • Transmission/Drives/Clutch: stock
  • Exhausts: HP Corse “Hydro-Tre”
  • Wheels F: Rough Crafts x Wukawa Industry “VGP-6″ style / 17 x 3.50” Pirelli DIABLO SUPERBIKE 120/70 R 17
  • Wheels R: Rough Crafts x Wukawa Industry “VGP-6″ style / 17 x 6.00” Pirelli DIABLO SUPERBIKE 180/60 R 17
  • Brakes: Rough Crafts/BERINGER one-off
  • Painter: Air Runner Custom Paint
  • Chroming / Plating: Anodizing
  • Assembly: MV Agusta Taiwan
  • Sheetmetal: OneHandMade
  • Gauges: Rough Crafts/Shark Factory
  • Foot controls: MV Agusta Corse
  • Handlebars: Bonamici Racing Clip ons
  • Handlebar controls: MV Agusta/Rough Crafts
  • Headlight: none
  • Taillight: stock
  • Seat/Tail Section: Rough Crafts
  • Mirror: none
  • Gas caps: Rough Crafts
  • Risers: none
  • Grips: Rough Crafts
  • Rough Crafts designed Dustbin style fairing molded carbon fiber by Lee Speed
  • All titanium bolts provided by ProTi
This build was commissioned by MV Agusta Taiwan, to showcase the world what a MV Agusta can be done with Rough Crafts flavor.

Capturing the rich racing history of vintage MV Agusta with the late model Brutale 800RR as the base. While looking at old pictures with MV racing vintage GP, designers saw these old GP bikes with big dustbin full fairing, and decided this is the biggest visual reference they wanted to put into the design.

The vintage dustbin fairing however had a down side (also the reason it got banned from the race), it gets buffered in side winds. This is the modern interpreation of the dustbin design, which turns with the forks. A set of vintage GP inspired wheels enhance the look even more.

