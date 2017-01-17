MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR Ballistic Trident – Custom Special by Rough Crafts

The Ballistic Trident project, commissioned by MV Agusta Taiwan to Winston Yeh, founder of Rough Crafts (roughcrafts.com), workshop with headquarters in Taipei, pays tribute to the first supersports of the last century MotoGP, characterised by streamlined ‘dustbin’ fairings, a stylistic feature that the Taiwanese designers wanted to reinterpret on this incredible ‘canvas’.

Bike Name: MV Agusta Ballistic Trident Special

Builder: Winston Yeh

City/state: Taipei, Taiwan

Company Info: Rough Crafts

Year / Model: 2015 MV Agusta BRUTALE 800RR

Engine Make / Size: MV Agusta/798cc

Frame Make / Type: MV Agusta/stock with custom made sub-frame

Front End Make / Type: Rough Crafts one off trees with Ohlins FGR800 forks

Rear Shocks: Ohlins TTX

Rake: stock

Stretch: none

Trail: stock

Swingarm: stock

Transmission/Drives/Clutch: stock

Exhausts: HP Corse “Hydro-Tre”

Wheels F: Rough Crafts x Wukawa Industry “VGP-6″ style / 17 x 3.50” Pirelli DIABLO SUPERBIKE 120/70 R 17

Wheels R: Rough Crafts x Wukawa Industry “VGP-6″ style / 17 x 6.00” Pirelli DIABLO SUPERBIKE 180/60 R 17

Brakes: Rough Crafts/BERINGER one-off

Painter: Air Runner Custom Paint

Chroming / Plating: Anodizing

Assembly: MV Agusta Taiwan

Sheetmetal: OneHandMade

Gauges: Rough Crafts/Shark Factory

Foot controls: MV Agusta Corse

Handlebars: Bonamici Racing Clip ons

Handlebar controls: MV Agusta/Rough Crafts

Headlight: none

Taillight: stock

Seat/Tail Section: Rough Crafts

Mirror: none

Gas caps: Rough Crafts

Risers: none

Grips: Rough Crafts

Rough Crafts designed Dustbin style fairing molded carbon fiber by Lee Speed

All titanium bolts provided by ProTi

This build was commissioned by MV Agusta Taiwan, to showcase the world what a MV Agusta can be done with Rough Crafts flavor.

Capturing the rich racing history of vintage MV Agusta with the late model Brutale 800RR as the base. While looking at old pictures with MV racing vintage GP, designers saw these old GP bikes with big dustbin full fairing, and decided this is the biggest visual reference they wanted to put into the design.

The vintage dustbin fairing however had a down side (also the reason it got banned from the race), it gets buffered in side winds. This is the modern interpreation of the dustbin design, which turns with the forks. A set of vintage GP inspired wheels enhance the look even more.