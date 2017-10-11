MV Agusta F4 RC

212 horsepower | Brembo GP stoppers

Ohlins NIX30 forks and TTX36 shock

Only 250 to be made

MV Agusta overnight released details of a new limited-edition F4 RC machine to celebrate their involvement in the World Superbike Championship, while the number 37 on the fairing recalls the number of manufacturers’ titles won by MV Agusta over the course of its long racing history.

Assembled piece by piece, with the same meticulous attention to detail that is seen in Leon Camier’s F4 Reparto Corse race bike. Colours and graphics match those of the factory team, ensuring at-a-glance racing excitement.

Engine

The technical base of the F4 RC comes from that of the F4 Reparto Corse, starting with the Corsa Corta four-cylinder in-line engine (bore 79 mm, stroke 50.9 mm) with central distribution chain and radial valves. This version puts out a maximum power of 205 hp (151 kW); a dedicated kit adds a further 7 HP, giving a total of 212 hp (158 kW).

Electronics

As with the F4 Reparto Corse, the electronic platform is optimised to obtain the best possible performance on both track and road. Parameters such as throttle sensitivity, maximum torque, engine braking, engine response and rev limiter can all be customised,

ensuring riders get the most out of the bike whatever the riding conditions.

The F4 RC inertial platform has a lean angle sensor and three gyroscopes, as well as three accelerometers: a package designed to ensure absolute dynamic efficiency, thanks also to EAS 2.0 electronically assisted shift (as standard).

Frame and suspension

Progressive tradition applied to racing: this concept has provided the developmental foundation for the CrMo steel tube trellis frame with TIG welding. The central part of the frame is closed with lightweight aluminium alloy plates which provide an adjustable

swingarm pivot point of height.

The suspension offers unparalleled quality and efficiency: the NIX 30 type USD Öhlins fork with TiN coating allows separate hydraulic compression adjustment (left leg) and rebound damping (right leg), as well as spring pre-load adjustment.

Öhlins TTX 36 shock with piggyback tank is also fully adjustable thanks to mechanical regulators. The steering damper is adjustable.

Brakes

The system that Brembo has designed for the F4 RC ensures cutting-edge braking power and excellent user-friendliness. The front end features two 320 mm discs with steel braking rotor and aluminium flange; the handlebar control activates a radial pump; callipers are Brembo 30 mm 4-piston GP monobloc.

The rear brake features a 4-piston calliper and a 210 mm steel disc. The latest version of the Bosch 9 Plus Race Mode ABS features the RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-Up Mitigation) system.

The exclusive F4 RC formula makes ample use of high quality materials, characterised by excellent performance and low weight. Carbon fibre, for example, has been selected for the main parts of the fairing.

The Kit

As a tie-in with the 250 F4 RC, MV Agusta has prepared a sophisticated kit, housed in an elegant wooden box. Designed to increase on-track efficiency, it includes dozens of components, starting with the SC-Project full titanium single exit exhaust, designed to maximise performance when used with the specific ECU (also included in the kit).

Among the many exclusive components are a rapid release fuel cap, carbon fibre heat shields, F4 RC single seat tail cover and lightweight screws and small parts.

A customised bike cover and certificate of origin, which confirms the authenticity and number of the product, complete the kit.