Lewis Hamilton Brutale 800 RR Limited Edition

Lewis Hamilton and MV Agusta have teamed up once again, this time to create a Brutale 800 RR special edition.

Like its predecessor the F4 LH44, this new machine carries the British driver’s initials and bristles with features. Named the Brutale 800 RR LH44 it is a truly formidable 140 hp, and 172kg beast. The mid-size naked bike features a counter rotating crankshaft and quick-shift system EAS 2.0.

It will go into production in June 2018 and only 144 will be built. Each one will be numbered and provided with a certificate of authenticity.

As with the two previous models, based on the Dragster and F4, the Brutale 800 RR LH44 is the result of a creative process that relies on interaction between Lewis Hamilton and MV Agusta Design Center (CRC).

Inspiration for the colour scheme, a blend of black, red and white combines with graphics to emphasise the LH44 which is capped off by the Lewis Hamilton logo and his race number, 44.

MV Agusta used new materials and components never before utilised on production naked bikes, such as an extensive use of carbon fiber components and an exclusive ceramic-based coating that is resistant to ultra-high temperatures on the exhaust system.

Also included are numerous components machined from light alloy billet. Eye-catching details up front include the brake and clutch levers and fluid reservoir caps. The tank cap, like the engine oil filler cap, has also been CNC machined.

Added panache also comes from the CNC clutch cover guard as well as the alternator guard. Each bike is identified as belonging to the limited 144-bike edition by the progressive number on the instrument cluster fairing.