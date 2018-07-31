MV Agusta Moto2 Prototype

MV Agusta will re-enter the GP Motorcycle Racing after a 42 year absence when it joins the Moto2 category next season.

The Italian icon will do so in partnership with Forward Racing Team and, like all Moto2 machines from 2019 onwards, will be powered by a 765cc triple-cylinder engine from Triumph.

On the chassis side of equation though it is all MV Agusta with a tubular steel trellis frame mated to CNC machined aluminium side plate and swingarm.

Oz supplies the 17″ forged magnesium rims in 3.75″ and 6″ inch widths to suit the control rubber.

MV have decided on a starting wheelbase of 1282mm with 24-degrees of rake and 104mm of trail.

The fuel tank capacity will be 24-litres and the machine will be close to the 215kg machine and rider minimum weight limit for the Moto2 category.

Brian Gillen – Project Leader

“It’s a few years now that we are thinking about a return to the Motorcycling World Championship and with the modification of the regulations of the Moto2 category for 2019 it’s the perfect opportunity to express our technical know-how, that we developed during the last six years in which we raced in Superbike and Supersport. The Moto2 project is an ambitious one and we are involving our R&D resources and all our racing experience in order to develop a completely new bike, which differs from all the others and which reflects the values of MV Agusta.”

Giovanni Cuzari – Team Owner

“I have been chasing this dream since Claudio (Castiglioni’s) era. Many times I have insisted with Mv Agusta for a return in MotoGP, and, when Giovanni has taken the place of his father, I have often encouraged him to believe in such an ambitious project. Finally he did it, and today, 42 years later, we will take the first steps with the Moto2 MV Agusta prototype. I am very emotional but aware that this is only a first outing, and that there is a huge amount of work ahead of us. I got to know closely the Castiglioni Research Centre, the true heart of MV Agusta, and now I’m convinced that we have everything to accomplish a great prjoect: the passion and professionalism of the group guided by Paolo Bianchi, together with my fantastic team, which I thank individually, is definitely the right mix to be able to aim for the best. Today’s is a starting point to get to bring this brand back really high. A special thanks goes to all those who supported and support this project, now the attention goes to the track.”

Giovanni Castiglioni – MV Agusta President

“I am really proud to see the dream to rejoin the Motorcycling World Championship come true. I would like to thank all our engineers, technicians and designers, plus the staff of the Forward Racing Team for having carried out this project in such a short amount of time. I want to express my gratitude to Giovanni Cuzari, as he believed in us and pushed us to do our best. Of course there is still a lot of work ahead of us, but step by step we will improve our competitiveness.”