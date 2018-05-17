MV Agusta to join Moto2 ranks in 2019

A surprise announcement at a recent MV Agusta event staged in Melbourne revealed that MV Agusta aims to join the Moto2 World Championship next season.

With the end of the Italian brands four-cylinder Superbike program and the consolidation of its line-up of triple-cylinder models, it makes sense for MV Agusta to continue a presence in motorcycle racing.

The move away from the current Honda CBR6000RR control powerplant in Moto2 to the new 765cc triple-cylinder Triumph allows MV Agusta to benefit from frame and chassis development in high profile racing while using an engine unit not all that dissimilar in size and shape to their own triple-cylinder drivetrains.

At the same time MV Agusta does not have to go to the massive expense of trying to compete with much larger brands in regards to engine development, but via Moto2 the MV Agusta can still compete on some of the same racetracks that made the brand famous in the era of Giacomo Agostini.

The Forward Racing Team has been linked to the MV Agusta Moto2 deal. The riders for the team during the current Moto2 season are Italian Stefano Manzi and Brazilian Eric Granado. Neither rider has managed to score a point in the opening four rounds of the 2018 season.