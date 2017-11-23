SHARE

NCR Millona One Shot

Ducati DS1000 motor, 149hp, 132Nm, and 136kg

Words and Images by Phil Aynsley

Back in 2013 I was in New Zealand photographing an interesting range of bikes, one of which was this NCR Millona One Shot.

The One Shot was released back in 2004 and was NCR’s first project after it joined the Poggipolini Group. Originally shown in prototype form a couple of years earlier as the 100ONE it was intended to be the basis of the Bimota 666LE but that deal fell through.

NCR Corse screen logo on the Millona One Shot

Approximately 60 One Shots were built with 10 being campaigned in Europe & the US, while the remainder were bought by collectors.

Millonas have won the 2005 Italian Supertwins championship, the 2007 European Supertwins and the 2007 Sound of Thunder race at Daytona.

This bike features a heavily modified Ducati DS1000 motor

Capacity grew to 1168cc and rear wheel dyno figures of 149hp and 132Nm were achieved by 2013

The bike is a project by father and son Graeme and Malcolm Bell

This particular example was acquired as a rolling chassis by the father and son team of Graeme & Malcolm Bell, based in Tauranga, in 2006 and has been fitted with a very heavily modified Ducati DS1000 motor (developed by brothers Dean & Warren Landon).

STM Evoluzione SBK (Racing) slipper clutch

Billet rear controls and Brembo master-cylinder, braided lines

Brembo rear rotor, carbon-fibre wheels.

Over the years the capacity has grown to 1168cc and rear wheel dyno figures of 149hp and 132Nm were achieved by 2013. It was expected that 170hp could eventually be obtained! The wet weight of 137kg is also pretty astounding.

The NCR team logo

Suspension is Ohlins front and rear

The bike is run on methanol fuel.

Dual undertail exhausts with carbon-fibre cans and titanium headers and link pipes

