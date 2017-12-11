2018 BMW C 400 X

34hp – 350cc – Single Cylinder – ABS – ASC

Arriving mid 2018 – Price expected to be around 10k

BMW Motorrad first established itself in the area of urban mobility (maxi-scooters) in 2011 with the debut of the BMW C 600 Sport and the BMW C 650 GT, as premium vehicles for the segment, with a new offering to further supplement the offerings available in 2018…

Now BMW Motorrad adds the new BMW C 400 X – a premium offering for the mid-size scooter segment, which is expected to arrive in Australia mid-2018, with a price tag in the $10k region.

The new C 400 X is designed for traversing congested traffic and centres on urban mobility, while retaining a feeling of fun. This is delivered by combining a powerful single-cylinder with CVT transmission and ASC (traction control).

2018 BMW C 400 X Features

Efficiency-optimised single-cylinder engine with a capacity of 350cc, high torque and CVT gearbox.

25kW (34 hp) at 7500rpm and 35Nm at 6000rpm.

Electronic fuel injection, digital engine control and ASC.

Torsionally stiff drivetrain swing arm with innovative swing arm bearings for minimum vibration.

Powerful braking system with ABS as standard.

LED lighting technology as standard.

Generous storage space with two storage compartments and Flexcase.

The newly developed efficient single-cylinder offers an output of 34 hp (25 kW), with power transmission via a CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) gearbox and a torsionally stiff drivetrain swing arm. Automatic Stability Control (ASC – BMW’s traction control) ensures increased safety during acceleration, especially on slippery surfaces.

In the chassis area, the BMW C 400 X sports a tubular frame made of steel. Suspension and damping are taken care of by telescopic forks at the front and two spring struts at the rear. The set-up and spring travel have been selected to ensure a sporty, dynamic ride and good comfort. Brake performance and safety are provided by the twin disc brakes at the front in conjunction with a single disc brake at the rear, along with ABS as standard.

In addition to standard LED lighting, a multifunctional instrument cluster with 6.5‑inch full-colour TFT screen is available as an ex-works option. In conjunction with the BMW Motorrad Multi-Controller this means the rider can access vehicle and connectivity functions quickly and without being distracted from what is happening on the road.

In terms of its styling, the C 400 X is modern, future-oriented and functional according to BMW. Viewed from the front, the dominant feature is its LED headlight with distinctive daytime riding light design (optional) in the form of fibre optic elements for those willing to pay a premium.

With excellent wind and weather protection, a carefully conceived storage solution comprising two integrated compartments and the Flexcase under the single-section seat, this new mid-size scooter offers everyday practicality and touring suitability.

There is a choice of two paint finishes for the new BMW C 400 X, Zenith Blue metallic or Alpine White non-metallic, with contrasting single seats in grey-black or red-black.