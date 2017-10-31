New-Age Honda Monkey Bike for 2018…?

Honda reveal Monkey Bike concept in Tokyo

Quirky range of concepts suggest the future

With the Honda Grom’s incredible sales success it seems obvious that Honda would seek to capitalise further on the trend, and this Monkey Bike concept machine unveiled at the Tokyo Motor Show points at the direction Big Red may take in the very near future.

Now the question remains whether Honda Australia will choose to bring in the Monkey 125 and jump through the hoops required ADR compliance. Off the back of the Grom success one would think that a no-brainer.

A 125cc horizontal, single-cylinder engine has been installed into the signature styling of the Honda Monkey and with it, a sense of intentional deformation, which comes from the short and tall body proportion unique to the Monkey series.

Adopting features such as LED lights and digital instrumentation, the Monkey 125 explores adds a bit more tech to the appeal of the Monkey bike.

Disc brakes at both ends, USD forks, and twin shocks all point to useful amenity.

The exhaust runs along underneath the seat with a heat shield helping ensure riders don’t burn themselves, while steel fenders are also featured for that retro big bike finish.

The Monkey 125 would be a leisure model that Honda envisages capturing the playful spirit of a Honda motorcycle, with modernise, but exaggerated Monkey design.

Tokyo Motorcycle Show concept reveals

Honda had plenty more to unveil at the Tokyo Motorcycle Show, including their Ie-Mobi, Fure-Mobi, Chair-Mobi and Ai-Miimo lawn mower concepts.

Honda Ie-Mobi Concept

The Honda Ie-Mobi Concept is an electrical mobility product which seamlessly connects a home and the car. Honda Ie-Mobi Concept makes it possible to supply electricity from the car to the home and from the home to the car. Moreover, this vehicle can be used also as a small room with the size of approximately 4.95m2.

Honda Fure-Mobi Concept

Honda Fure-Mobi Concept was developed under the theme of human-to-human interaction. This model has a size equivalent to that of a one-person electric wheelchair, but seats two people and realises smooth traveling on walkways or indoor spaces.

Honda developed this model with the hope that this vehicle, which enables two people to move around together, will make people more proactively want to enjoy an outing.

Honda Chair-Mobi Concept

Honda Chair-Mobi Concept is a chair-type mobility product which can be casually used in indoor or outdoor spaces. Its compact size and ability to turn in a small radius enable it to come into a tight space.

The height-adjustable seating face features a function to maintain a level seat even while it is driven uphill or downhill. Honda developed this model as a mobility device which is capable of maneuvering as flexibly as a pedestrian so that it can be used in various occasions.

Honda Ai-Miimo Concept

Honda Ai-Miimo Concept was developed based on the Honda Miimo, an electric self-propelled robotic lawn mower. By installing AI, it was turned into a model which communicates with its user and supports the user in his/her everyday life.

Honda developed this model with the hope to create an existence which goes beyond the framework of a “product” but brings smiles and pleasant moments in people’s lives just like a pet or family member.