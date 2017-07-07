BMW’s new optional 6.5″ TFT colour multifunction Dash with GPS

Munich. Providing fast and clear information for the rider with the least possible distraction from what is happening on the road – this is achieved with the unique operating concept of the new Connectivity option by BMW Motorrad featuring a high-quality 6.5 inch full-colour TFT display.

Fast and safe information with the least possible distraction from the traffic situation.

The rider can access motorcycle and connectivity functions quickly with a great level of comfort thanks to the advanced BMW Motorrad multi-controller and the integrated approach. In addition the new TFT display combines the familiar “classic” display of data such as rpm and speed with new technology thereby providing an enormous range of features.

When developing the new TFT display, the BMW Motorrad engineers placed a major focus on designing all the rider interaction activities so as to keep rider distraction to an absolute minimum. BMW Motorrad is setting new standards in this respect as it was possible to find suitable display ideally suited to a large number of specific applications. The interaction activities can be regulated by the well-proven multi-controller.

Using the phone and listening to music in comfort while riding.

If the rider for example connects a smartphone and a helmet equipped with BMW Motorrad communication system using the TFT display, he can easily access the media playback and phone functions. These phone and media functions can be used without having to install an app. If a Bluetooth connection has been established with any standard smartphone, the rider can enjoy listening to music while riding. Of course the rider can also jump back and forwards in his music collection. The rider can see all his smartphone contacts in the TFT display and can select and call contacts using the multi-controller. If there is an incoming call while on the road, the rider can quickly take or reject the call with a single tip of the controller.

BMW Motorrad Connected App with practice-oriented arrow navigation and numerous additional functions.

The free BMW Motorrad Connected App is a world first for motorcycles offering everyday-suitable and practice-oriented arrow navigation directly via the TFT display. Both the navigation itself and the ability to access the app functions directly on the motorcycle represent a real stand-alone feature. The BMW Motorrad Connected App also offers further features such as recording your ridden routes or displaying ride statistics and information.

The arrow navigation in the form of turn-by-turn arrow directions directly in the TFT display and provides very precise turn indications including lane guiding. Last destinations or points of interest can also be called up directly using the TFT display. This basic navigation is especially interesting for motorcyclists who want to handle everyday riding or short trips comfortably without having to take any additional equipment along.

For touring riders with higher demands, the BMW Motorrad Navigator is still recommended since it provides specifically optimised navigation for motorcyclists and features the respective planning and routing functions. The Navigator is also operated using the multi-controller. The operating focus can be simply transferred from the TFT display to the Navigator.

Integrated On-Board Computer PRO with numerous display and setting options.

Apart from these comprehensive Connectivity functions, the new TFT display also displays ride-relevant information in an attractive and very clear manner. Here too, the BMW Motorrad multi-controller turns operation into a very easy task. The new TFT display also features the On-board Computer PRO with numerous display and setting options.

The new TFT display offers state-of-the-art and simple access to the motorcycle settings and information. Intuitive information graphics display valuable information. In this way the rider can for example read the tyre pressure settings at the front and rear very simply without being distracted from the traffic situation. Not only the actual tyre pressure settings are displayed but also what tyre pressures are recommended in the respective situation.

The new Connectivity option will be launched from September production on the R 1200 GS and R 1200 GS Adventure. Further models will follow