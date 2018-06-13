Oxford Bar Ends available from $14.95 RRP
Carbon from $29.95 RRP
Ficeda Accessories have announced the popular range of Oxford Bar Ends and Carb Ends are in stock and available for purchase through all good bike stores in Australia.
Serving three main purposes, styling, protection and vibration reduction, bar ends are a simple yet important component of your bike that are often overlooked. With Oxford’s comprehensive range of aluminium and carbon bar ends, we’ve got you covered, no matter what you’re needs are.
- Barends1 $19.95 RRP
- OX589 – Silver
- OX590 – Red
- OX591 – Blue
- OX592 – Gold
- OX593 – Black
- Barends2 $14.95 RRP
- OX594 – Silver
- OX595 Red
- OX596 – Blue
- OX597 – Gold
- OX598 – Black
- Barends3 $17.95 RRP
- OX599 – Black
- Carbends1 $59.95 RRP
- OX582 – Silver
- OX583 – Red
- OX584 – Blue
- OX585 – Gold
- OX586 – Black
- Carbends2 $29.95 RRP
- OX587 – Silver
- OX588 – Black
Available now from all good motorcycle stores or head to www.ficeda.com.au (link) to find your nearest stockist.