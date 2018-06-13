Oxford Bar Ends available from $14.95 RRP
Carbon from $29.95 RRP

Ficeda Accessories have announced the popular range of Oxford Bar Ends and Carb Ends are in stock and available for purchase through all good bike stores in Australia.

Oxford Bar Ends (Barends1)
Oxford Bar Ends (Barends1) – Available for $19.95 RRP and in Silver, Red, Blue, Gold, Black

Serving three main purposes, styling, protection and vibration reduction, bar ends are a simple yet important component of your bike that are often overlooked. With Oxford’s comprehensive range of aluminium and carbon bar ends, we’ve got you covered, no matter what you’re needs are.

Oxford Bar Ends (Barends2) - Available for $14.95 RRP, in Silver, Red, Blue, Gold, Black
Oxford Bar Ends (Barends2) – Available for $14.95 RRP, in Silver, Red, Blue, Gold, Black
  • Barends1 $19.95 RRP
    • OX589 – Silver
    • OX590 – Red
    • OX591 – Blue
    • OX592 – Gold
    • OX593 – Black
  • Barends2 $14.95 RRP
    • OX594 – Silver
    • OX595 Red
    • OX596 – Blue
    • OX597 – Gold
    • OX598 – Black
  • Barends3 $17.95 RRP
    • OX599 – Black
  • Carbends1 $59.95 RRP
    • OX582 – Silver
    • OX583 – Red
    • OX584 – Blue
    • OX585 – Gold
    • OX586 – Black
  • Carbends2 $29.95 RRP
    • OX587 – Silver
    • OX588 – Black
Carbon Bar Ends are also available (Carbends1) from $59.95 RRP
Carbon Bar Ends are also available (Carbends1) from $59.95 RRP

Available now from all good motorcycle stores or head to www.ficeda.com.au (link) to find your nearest stockist.

Carbon Bar Ends are also available (Carbends2) from $29.95 RRP
Carbon Bar Ends are also available (Carbends2) from $29.95 RRP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here