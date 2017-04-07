New Rally for WR250R and WR250X owners

Ride with the bLU cRU in Cessnock on May 27/28 2017

Are you a fan of Yamaha’s WR250R/X? Then don’t miss this chance to ride with like-minded owners of the bulletproof singles.

Most who have ridden the quarter litre thumper rave about its ability to go harder for longer. Whether it’s on the road or in the dirt, the WR250R and X model motard have won a host of friends, including RideADV head honcho Greg ‘Giant G’ Yager.

Following his unsupported double Simpson Crossing on a WR250R, the adventure guru has organised a rally for riders of Yamaha’s four-stroke gem – the first of what could turn out to be many events.

The first Yamaha WR250R/X Rally takes place from 26 to 28 May at Cessnock Showgrounds.

The weekend will include one adventure/trail ride for WR250R riders on Sat and another on Sun and two road rides for X owners at the same time. All four rides will be lead and swept by RideADV team members.

Friday and Saturday night will feature industry workshops and guest speakers from all RideADV supporters including Yamaha Australia, Adventure Moto (luggage, riding gear, safety equipment and more), Teknik Motorsport (suspension), Barkbuster Rideworx, Link International talking Pirelli and Yager discussing RideADV, the ADV Australian development of the WRR, Simpson crossings and much more.

Awards will be given for

Best overall WR of the Rally

Best WRR

Best WRX

Best Adv Setup WRR

Most bling on WRR and X

Highest mileage WRR or X

Furthest travelled to the ride

Camping and caravans spots will be available on site, pub and motel style accommodation within walking distance. Event sign in will open at 3pm on Friday 26 May.

Cost to join either rides is $180.00 inc GST. Register here http://www.rideadv.com.au/register-3/ or contact Greg Yager on 0499 089715 or email info@rideadv.com.au for more information.