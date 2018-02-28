The second annual KTM New Zealand Adventure Rallye that took place in 2017 was hugely successful, with 112 riders taking part riding for five days through the stunning Southern Alps region of New Zealand, a landscape that will rival any in the world with beautiful vistas and fantastic biking trails.

Adventures of this nature are always hugely challenging and great fun to take part in. If you missed out taking part this time around you can check all of the trials and tribulations through the eye of Motology Films.