KTM Adventure Rallye
The second annual KTM New Zealand Adventure Rallye that took place in 2017 was hugely successful, with 112 riders taking part riding for five days through the stunning Southern Alps region of New Zealand, a landscape that will rival any in the world with beautiful vistas and fantastic biking trails.
Adventures of this nature are always hugely challenging and great fun to take part in. If you missed out taking part this time around you can check all of the trials and tribulations through the eye of Motology Films.
“A huge thank you to all the KTM riders who participated and made the Rallye a truly unforgettable experience”.
There are plans already in place for the 2018 edition and KTM are looking to leverage on the success of the 2017 Rallye . If you are interested in becoming a part of the next adventure please stay tuned to RideKTM.
You can also follow KTM New Zealand’s Facebook page or contact your local New Zealand KTM dealership to be kept up-to-date on the latest news.
