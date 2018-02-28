SHARE

KTM Adventure Rallye

The second annual KTM New Zealand Adventure Rallye that took place in 2017 was hugely successful, with 112 riders taking part riding for five days through the stunning Southern Alps region of New Zealand, a landscape that will rival any in the world with beautiful vistas and fantastic biking trails.

KTM New Zealand Adventure Rallye
Stunning views and terrain

Adventures of this nature are always hugely challenging and great fun to take part in. If you missed out taking part this time around you can check all of the trials and tribulations through the eye of Motology Films.

KTM New Zealand Adventure Rallye
In terms of landscape NZ has at all

“A huge thank you to all the KTM riders who participated and made the Rallye a truly unforgettable experience”.

KTM New Zealand Adventure Rallye
A happy participant with 

There are plans already in place for the 2018 edition and KTM are looking to leverage on the success of the 2017 Rallye . If you are interested in becoming a part of the next  adventure please stay tuned to RideKTM. 

KTM New Zealand Adventure Rallye
KTM New Zealand Adventure Rallye group

You can also follow KTM New Zealand’s Facebook page or contact your local New Zealand KTM dealership to be kept up-to-date on the latest news.

TOURING

Throw Your Leg Over's South East Queensland & Northern New South Wales

Throw Your Leg Over | Riding SE QLD & N NSW | Book

Motorcycle News Motorcycle News -
Throw Your Leg Over's South East Queensland & Northern New South Wales If you're looking to...
The R 1200 GS Rallye X pictured on the road back out of Wilsons Promontory

Cape to Cape with the R 1200 GS Rallye X | Part 6

Motorcycle News Trevor Hedge -
Cape York to Wilsons Promontory on the BMW R 1200 GS Rallye X –...

Cape to Cape with the R 1200 GS Rallye X | Part 5

Motorcycle News Trevor Hedge -
Cape York to Wilsons Promontory on the BMW R 1200 GS Rallye X –...

Cape to Cape with the R 1200 GS Rallye X | Part 4

Motorcycle News Trevor Hedge -
Cape York to Wilsons Promontory on the BMW R 1200 GS Rallye X –...

Cape to Cape with the R 1200 GS Rallye X | Part 3

Motorcycle News Trevor Hedge -
Cape York to Wilsons Promontory on the BMW R 1200 GS Rallye X –...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here