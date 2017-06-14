Norton has won the Motul team award for technical excellence at the 2017 Isle of Man TT Races

The award, which was created by TT Races Official Lubricant Partner Motul, is decided by the TT Race Management Team, which includes Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson, Rider Liaison Officers Richard Quayle and John Barton and TT Business Development Manager Paul Phillips from the Isle of Man Government Department of Economic Development Motorsport team.

The award was given in recognition of Norton Motorcycles being the only team to have achieved two top ten finishers in both the RST Superbike and PokerStars Senior TT Races.

David Johnson finished seventh, fourteen seconds and one place ahead of teammate Josh Brookes in the opening RST Superbike with the team order reversed in the PokerStars Senior with Brookes finishing 6th, a place and less than three-seconds ahead of Johnson.

Brookes also lifted the fastest Mountain Course lap by a Norton to 130.883 with Johnson also adding another 130mph lap to his record during the PokerStars Senior TT.

Leslie Raiwoit, Motorsport Co-ordinator, Motul, commented

“At Motul performance is everything and we understand that there are a number of factors to delivering great results which Norton has undoubtedly achieved this year. The team is very deserving winners of this year’s award which recognises not only where they are today but the journey they have taken to get here.”

Stuart Garner, MD, Norton Motorcycles