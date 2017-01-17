NZ and America name Island Classic teams

  • NZ and America name Island Classic teams

by
Historic Road Racing , Motorcycle News , Motorcycle Racing
No Comment

NZ and America name Island Classic teams

The final pieces of the pie for the 2017 AMCN International Island Classic on the Australia Day long weekend (January 27-29) are now in place, with New Zealand and America announcing their teams to compete in the showpiece International Challenge teams’ event at the iconic Phillip Island grand prix circuit.

Both squads feature a mix of native and Aussie-based talent, with the American line-up featuring David Crussell (Yamaha TZ750), Pat Mooney (Yamaha FJ1200), Barrett Long (TZ750), Daniel Weir (Suzuki GS), Ralph Hudson (FJ1200) and James McKay (Kawasaki Mk II), joined by locals Malcolm Campbell (Suzuki XR69) and Robert Ruwoldt (Harris Kawasaki).

Dave Crussell

Dave Crussell

Long, the son of renowned road racer John Long, is a real sharp-shooter. A new addition to the American team, he entered professional racing in the old 250cc GP class and has been a Ducati rider in recent years. He raced as a wildcard in the 250 GP at Indianapolis in 2009, and in 2015 finished ninth in MotoAmerica Superstock 1000 title.

Malcolm Campbell (Wally) pictured here on a Honda RC30 in 1998

Malcolm Campbell (Wally) pictured here on a Honda RC30 in 1998

Meanwhile, Weir, Mooney, Hudson and Crussell will all back up from the 2016 International Challenge. Fifty-one-year-old Weir only began racing in 2005, but since then has packed a lot into his career – and a lot of winning as well, including three titles in the American classic ranks.

New Zealand also has a core of returning riders as it seeks redemption after propping up the International Challenge ladder over the last two years. Simon Richards (Suzuki Katana), Vince Sharpe (XR69), Castrol 6-Hour placegetter Pete Byers (Suzuki GSX1100), Danny Deste (Honda CB1100R) and Barry Sheene Festival of Speed winner Damien Mackie (TZ750) are back for more, joined by Island Classic stalwart Damien Kavney (XR69), multiple Australian historic champion Glenn Hindle (XR69), Roger Gunn (GSX1100) and Duncan Coutts (GSX1100) to make up the nine-rider squad.

Damien Kavney - Island Classic 2015 - Image by Russell Colvin

Damien Kavney – Island Classic 2015 – Image by Russell Colvin

Only eight riders from each team can contest the four International Challenge races, so New Zealand – like Australia and the United Kingdom – will have to do some pruning before each race.

The International Challenge is reserved for machines built between 1973 and 1984, with Ireland also joining Australia, New Zealand, America and United Kingdom in the event. It first began in 2005 and was dominated by Australia until the United Kingdom snapped the local winning streak in 2015 and then retained the silverware in 2016.

Island Classic 2016 - Team UK Victorious for the second year in a row - Image by Russ Colvin

Island Classic 2016 – Team UK Victorious for the second year in a row – Image by Russ Colvin

The Island Classic will begin with qualifying and racing on Friday, January 27, followed by two full days of racing  on Saturday and Sunday (January 28-29) with a total of 56 races over the weekend, starting with pre-WWI machines and then taking in different eras and capacities. Sidecars will also join solos in the program.

Tickets are on sale at www.islandclassic.com.au, with an advance three-day adult pass for $80* and children 15 and under free. Add on-circuit camping for four nights for $75* per person, purchased in advance.

VIP options are available in the Club Classic Hospitality suite above pit lane. Club Classic offers the flexibility of a single day starting from $150* or weekend package from $235*.

Gates will open at 8:00am each day with qualifying and racing from 9:00am.  *All ticket prices quoted are in advance.

Team New Zealand
New Zealand          
Captain   Duncan Coutts        
No First Name Last Name Make & Model Year Cap
6 Damian Mackie Yamaha TZ750 1978 750
10 Damien Kavney Suzuki XR69 1982 1260
46 Danny Deste Honda CB1100R 1980 1155
50 Glenn Hindle Suzuki XR69 1980 1170
107 Roger Gunn Suzuki GSX1100SD 1982 1294
146 Vince Sharpe Harris Suzuki XR69 1981 1280
211 Simon Richards Suzuki Katana 1981 1260
335 Duncan Coutts Suzuki GSX 1982 1100
427 Pete Byers Suzuki GSX 1982 1100
Team USA
United States          
Captain   Dave Crussell        
No First Name Last Name Make & Model Year Cap
3 Malcolm Campbell Suzuki XR69 1980 1221
11 Pat Mooney CMR Yamaha FJ1100 1982 1200
17 David Crussell Yamaha TZ750 1978 748
29 Barrett Long Yamaha TZ750 1980 750
62 Robert Ruwoldt Harris Kawasaki F1 1980 1200
116 Danial ‘Joe’ Weir Suzuki GS 1980 1260
351 Ralph Hudson Yamaha FJ1100 1980 1250
888 James McKay Kawasaki Mark 2 1979 1200
                     

 

Tagged: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

You may also like

No Comment

You can post first response comment.

Leave A Comment

Please enter your name. Please enter an valid email address. Please enter a message.