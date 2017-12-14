SHARE

The second round of the 2017 Suzuki Series will be staged at Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon on Sunday, and if the action during round one at Taupo is anything to go by, it is set to be a cracker.

Check out these images from the New Zealand Suzuki Series opener last weekend at Taupo shot by Terry Stevenson.  The full report and results from NZ Suzuki Series Round One can be found here (Link).

NZ Suzuki Series Round One Image Gallery by Terry Stevenson

Alistair-Hoogenboezem-BMW-S-1000-RR-TerryStevensonPhoto-388
Barry-Smith-Tracey-Bryan-won-both-Sidecar-races-TerryStevensonPhoto-327
Campbell-Grayling-F3-Honda-RS125-TerryStevensonPhoto-239
Daniel-Mettam-TerryStevensonPhoto-1301
David-Hall-bites-the-dust-in-F2-TerryStevensonPhoto-1042
Even-more-sidecars-TerryStevensonPhoto-1465
F1-start-TerryStevensonPhoto-1520
F1-Superbike-start-TerryStevensonPhoto-1198
Gixxer-150-Cup-action-TerryStevensonPhoto-629
Gixxer-150-Cup-action-TerryStevensonPhoto-1082
Gixxer-150-Cup-action-TerryStevensonPhoto-1109
Gixxer-150-Cup-action-TerryStevensonPhoto-1134
Gixxer-150-Cup-action-TerryStevensonPhoto-1135
Golden-oldies-Eddie-Kattenburg-Richard-Scott-came-to-watch-TerryStevensonPhoto-458
Greg-Lambet-Julie-Caniper-UK-TerryStevensonPhoto-898
Jacob-Stroud-in-F2-MV-Agusta-TerryStevensonPhoto-594
Jacob-Stroud-in-F3-Kramer-HKR690-TerryStevensonPhoto-262
Jessie-Stroud-15yrs-winner-of-Gixxer-150-Cup-TerryStevensonPhoto-1503
Kees-Endeveld-TerryStevensonPhoto-291
More-sidecars-TerryStevensonPhoto-1381
Rees-TerryStevensonPhoto-1575
Ritchie-Dibben-won-both-Supermoto-races-TerryStevensonPhoto-698
Rogan-Chandler-F2-Yamaha-R6-TerryStevensonPhoto-602
Scott-Moir-wins-both-F1-races-for-Suzuki-TerryStevensonPhoto-772
Shane-richardson-unbeaten-in-F2-TerryStevensonPhoto-578
Sidecar-cuddly-teamwork-TerryStevensonPhoto-177
Sidecar-start-TerryStevensonPhoto-1392
Sloan-Frost-recovered-from-a-big-crash-TerryStevensonPhoto-807
Supermoto-supreme-TerryStevensonPhoto-1154
Tim-Reeves-Barry-Smith-TerryStevensonPhoto-1479
Tim-Reeves-Mark-Wilkes-second-in-both-Sidecar-races-TerryStevensonPhoto-400
Tim-Reeves-Mark-Wilkes-second-in-both-Sidecar-races-TerryStevensonPhoto-877
Tony-Baker-Shelly-Smithies-UK-TerryStevensonPhoto-508

Early-bird tickets are available at www.cemeterycircuit.co.nz and go in the draw to win a Suzuki Gixxer 150 if tickets purchased online. The winner will be drawn prior to Whanganui.

2017 Suzuki Series schedule

  • Rnd 2: Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon, Feilding, Sunday December 17
  • Rnd 3: Whanganui Cemetery Circuit, Tuesday December 26

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here