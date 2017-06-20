Oxfords Kickback Shirt arrives | Kevlar lined cotton shirt

Ficeda introduces the Oxford Kickback Shirt – Durable cotton with a full aramid liner

Ficeda Accessories have announced the introduction of the Oxford Kickback, a reinforced shirt offering protection ideal for motorcyclists. The Kickback shirt from the UK based, Oxford design team is particularly noteworthy for not just offering protection, but also stylish option.

The Oxford Kickback Shirt offers a stylish option with safety benefits

The durable, heavy weight cotton outer has a water resistant coating applied, yet remains flexible allowing for some stretch, which, combined with soft edge cuffs makes for a comfortable, relaxed fit.

The Oxford Kickback Shirt

The button down front closure hides a tough YKK zipper ensuring the 100% DuPont Kevlar lining remains in place should it be needed. Hidden structure stitching, nylon bonded coats thread and hidden extra layers of material add strength to the Kickback while secure internal pocket and external pockets give you somewhere safe to your valuables.

Available in several colour options the Oxford Kickback also features a water resistant coating

Available now from all good motorcycle stores or head to www.ficeda.com.au to find your nearest stockist. The Oxford Kickback is available in sizes S-4XL, in Khaki/White, Blue/White, Red/Black and Red/Blue for $109.95 RRp.

Oxford Kickback Shirt key features
  • Durable cotton
  • Full protective aramid lining
  • Hidden structure stitching
  • Nylon bonded Coats thread
  • Overlays (Hidden extra layers of Material)
  • Water resistant coating• Outer material stretches
  • Upper box type pockets• Internal pockets
  • Buttoned style shirt (Hidden full-length zipper)
  • Soft edge cuffs
  • YKK zips
  • Secure internal pockets
  • Available in sizes: SM – 4XL
  • Colours: khaki/white, blue/white, red/black and red/blue.
  • RRP: $109.95
The Oxford Kickback shirt in Khaki/White

Oxford

Established in 1973, Oxford is now one of the world’s leading suppliers of products to the two-wheeled industry. From its base in Oxfordshire, the company distributes to over 75 partners worldwide and has its own subsidiary in Jacksonville, Florida, serving both North and South America.

Its huge range of products encompasses everything which makes life on bikes better: from clothing and helmets to accessories, hard parts, locks and luggage and more!

Rear view of the Oxford Kickback in Red/Blue

Front Kickback in Red/Blue

