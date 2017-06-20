Ficeda introduces the Oxford Kickback Shirt – Durable cotton with a full aramid liner

Ficeda Accessories have announced the introduction of the Oxford Kickback, a reinforced shirt offering protection ideal for motorcyclists. The Kickback shirt from the UK based, Oxford design team is particularly noteworthy for not just offering protection, but also stylish option.

The durable, heavy weight cotton outer has a water resistant coating applied, yet remains flexible allowing for some stretch, which, combined with soft edge cuffs makes for a comfortable, relaxed fit.

The button down front closure hides a tough YKK zipper ensuring the 100% DuPont Kevlar lining remains in place should it be needed. Hidden structure stitching, nylon bonded coats thread and hidden extra layers of material add strength to the Kickback while secure internal pocket and external pockets give you somewhere safe to your valuables.

Available now from all good motorcycle stores or head to www.ficeda.com.au to find your nearest stockist. The Oxford Kickback is available in sizes S-4XL, in Khaki/White, Blue/White, Red/Black and Red/Blue for $109.95 RRp.

Oxford Kickback Shirt key features

Durable cotton

Full protective aramid lining

Hidden structure stitching

Nylon bonded Coats thread

Overlays (Hidden extra layers of Material)

Water resistant coating• Outer material stretches

Upper box type pockets• Internal pockets

Buttoned style shirt (Hidden full-length zipper)

Soft edge cuffs

YKK zips

Secure internal pockets

Available in sizes: SM – 4XL

Colours: khaki/white, blue/white, red/black and red/blue.

RRP: $109.95

Oxford

Established in 1973, Oxford is now one of the world’s leading suppliers of products to the two-wheeled industry. From its base in Oxfordshire, the company distributes to over 75 partners worldwide and has its own subsidiary in Jacksonville, Florida, serving both North and South America.

Its huge range of products encompasses everything which makes life on bikes better: from clothing and helmets to accessories, hard parts, locks and luggage and more!