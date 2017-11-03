Remembering Peter Melton: An Australian MX and Supercross Legend

Motorcycling Australia (MA) acknowledges the passing of Motocross and Supercross star, Peter Melton this week. Melton had an abundance of natural talent, dedication and a technique that was marvelled at by an entire generation. Hailing from Queensland, Melton’s career spanned 20 years and spawned plenty of success with multiple Motocross and Supercross titles.

Melton was largely described as a laid back racer, with a heart of gold. He enjoyed hanging out with his mates and enjoyed his life to the full. He also enjoyed a special relationship with the fans when he was in his ‘element’ on the track and thrilled crowds with his special expertise and talent.

He was a fierce competitor, multi time champion and a loyal athlete to his brands including riding for Team Yamaha and Team Kawasaki. Melton was also a wonderful coach and mentor and helped to shape Motocross and Supercross into the behemoths they are today.

The Australian motorcycle community has lost one of the great loveable and competitive riders in the sport. Melton will long be remembered as a true pioneer and appreciated for his illustrious achievements.

Photos courtesy of Holden on Tight