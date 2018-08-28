WSBK 2019 to start in Australia

Feb 22-24, 2019

Australia has once again been given the official green light to stage the opening round of the 2019 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship, with the Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit to host the season kick-off next February 22-24*.

Mark the date in your diary for the Yamaha Finance round and start planning for your summer getaway at Victoria’s Phillip Island, with tickets on sale in mid-October and updates available at www.worldsbk.com.au.

It’s destined to be another classic world superbike weekend of back-to-back, super intense racing and exceptional access to riders for all three-day fans.

Last February’s revamped Paddock Show returns as does the unique post-race Parc Fermé, slam-dunk in the middle of the paddock. Fans loved it in 2018 as riders alighted their bikes at close range, pumping with post-race adrenalin, streaming with sweat and sharing their celebrations with the fans, all at close range.

It was nothing less than super-sensational so the key message is “See You Trackside” for the full superbike fan experience.

Aim to be at the island from Friday to Sunday, as entry to the hot and happening paddock is included free for all three-day pass holders.

Riders are already confirming their seats for 2019, with three-time world champion and part-time Aussie Jonathan Rea continuing with Kawasaki alongside new teammate, Leon Haslam.

Haslam returns to world superbikes after a foray with British superbike – and a third in the 2018 Suzuka 8-Hour with Rea and Kazuma Watanabe last month – and is sure to bring his Haslam style of aggressive riding to the track from day one.

Yamaha is back with Alex Lowes and Michael van der Mark, both re-signed for 2019 and brimming with confidence after the duo won the Suzuka 8-Hour.

The Ducati line up has had a shake-up with the announcement the highly experienced Spaniard Alvaro Bautista will make the move to world superbike after six years in MotoGP. He joins the likeable Welshman, Chaz Davies, who continues his five year association with Ducati, with the duo working together in 2019 to campaign the Italian marque’s new arsenal, the Panigale V4.

Start planning now with your mates, or your family, for a world superbike getaway. You can take advantage of on-circuit camping for a super easy island break, where there’s no traffic hassles and your long-weekend away is super affordable.

Kids 15 and under gain free entry if accompanied by a full-paying adult, and the offer extends to free camping for youngsters (15 and under) in the circuit campground.

Prefer a sturdy roof over your head?? Opt for a rented home in Cowes or Rhyll, a beach house at Smith’s Beach or consider one of the many hotel options in Cowes.

You’ve got time to plan, but the message for next February 22-24 is clear… “See you trackside” at World Superbikes 2019.

For further information on the 2019 Yamaha Finance Superbike World Championship next February 22-24* at the Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit go to www.worldsbk.com.au

*Subject to FIM Ratification