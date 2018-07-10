Piaggio Medley ‘S’ 150 scooter

Piaggio have launched their new Medley ‘S’ 150 scooter, offering two new colours, alongside Italian design, technology, and a modern rider experience for commuters.

Functionality includes the electronically advanced water cooled four-valve I-Get engine, two-channel ABS and Medley’s own unique quiet stop/start technology. Other features include LED positioning lights and a spacious under seat storage area.

The heart of new Piaggio Medley is the I-Get engine – the latest engine generation from Piaggio boasts reliability, quality and low environmental impact. The liquid cooled I-Get engine maximizes performance while reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

A major feature of the I-Get is the Integrated Stop Start (ISS) function designed by Piaggio to remove noisy starter motor engine engagement. The ISS design provides riders a silent start to every ride and allows the bike to automatically turn off at rest and instantaneously restart at the twist of the throttle.

The lightweight sturdy frame is designed for rigid strength with high wheel diameter (16″ on the front and 14″ on the rear) manufactured from lightweight alloy with tubeless tires to guarantee comfort, road holding and stability.

The Medley S has been designed with a low centre of gravity via the compact unitised engine design and centrally located fuel cell at foot level, while the slim width allows riders to confidently filter traffic lanes at lights.

The braking system handles active safety – comprising of a front 260mm and rear 240mm disc with twin-piston floating callipers and electronic ABS front and rear as standard equipment. The Medley S includes a “tilt sensor” that de-activates the Start & Stop system, turning off the engine in the event of a fall.

Medley S offers multiple utilities such as a retractable hook and glove compartment with embedded USB port inside, both obtainable within seating position. The large saddle hides copious under-seat storage with a capacity of 36.2 litres which is easily accessed from the electric release handle bar button.

The digital dashboard has been re-arranged to provide clear information and avoid ‘over informing’ or distractions which may take the riders concentration of the most important consideration, the road ahead. Features include trip kilometre, temperature, clock, battery status and warning lights including the fuel reserve, oil pressure, and ABS activation. The fuel cell filler cap located down at the foot-rest platform, makes refuelling convenient and safer.

The LED position light in the front matches with red LEDs and opalescent diffractive optics in rear light cluster, bringing high performance and energy efficiency in elegant form.

The electronic anti-theft system is self-powered and uses the lowest amount of power as compared to others in the market. The system includes the immobilizer deterrent and a powerful siren to combat any attempt at tampering.

The New Medley S has been introduced in two new Sportier colour combinations, Silver Matt and Black Matt. The Sportier spirit of the New Medley ‘S’ is accentuated by red highlights and graphic details including Nero Matt rear rack and black rim combinations

Several optional accessory systems at additional cost can be installed simultaneously on Medley, such as the bike finder, the Piaggio Sound System and the Piaggio Multimedia Platform which enable a mobile phone connection via Bluetooth to show engine statistics, navigation and optimal riding conditions for viewing or downloading to your computer.

Other additional accessories are available such as non-slip mat, leg cover, waterproof vehicle cover, wind shield, top box, and TomTom Vio Piaggio Group Edition.

The New Medley S 150 is available now and retails for $5590 plus on road costs.

Piaggio Medley ‘S’ Special Edition 150 Specifications