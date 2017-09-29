Pirelli has been confirmed as WorldSBK Superbikes tyre supplier to 2020

Dorna has announced Pirelli as the Official Tyre Supplier for the FIM Superbike World Championship, for a further two seasons, with the agreement now extending through to the 2020 season.

Started in 2004 and now in its 14th consecutive season, the technical partnership established by Pirelli with the Federation, promoter, teams and racers of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championships can already boast the record of the longest running control tyre supplier in the history of International motorsports.

The single tyre formula proposed by Pirelli was initially designed to contain the overall costs of running the Championship and at the same time, increase competitiveness year after year by offering riders and teams the same opportunities to compete for victory, through a fair and identical tyre supply for all.

Pirelli, right from the outset, also realised that the production bike derived series could be a great development platform for its tyres and decided not to give the Championship prototype but production tyres. Undoubtedly, this choice proved to be one of the best: based on the motto, “We sell what we race, we race what we sell”.

Through these years Pirelli has made available to all motorcyclists products that trace their roots in their respective segments, winning the most important comparative tests and imposing themselves as market reference points.

To remain faithful to the philosophy that has always characterised Pirelli’s commitment and strategy in the FIM Superbike World Championship, ie to use production not prototype tyres, Pirelli in 2013, became the first brand to abandon 16.5 inch sizes, introducing new 17” Diablo Superbike tyres, a size most commonly used by motorcyclists.

Giorgio Barbier – Racing Activities Director of Pirelli’s Business Unit Moto

“We are historically a strong sporty DNA brand, this year we celebrated 110 years of Motorsports activity, and this renewal is a strong sign of our continued business strategy that has enabled our company to establish itself as a benchmark in racing. First of all in the segment of racing and supersport tyres, with great success in both development and sales across the range. The bond between Pirelli and the FIM Superbike World Championship has always been solid, over the years we have strongly contributed to the growth of this Championship and, at the same time, thanks to our participation we have succeeded in developing successful products which we have made available to all motorcyclists. Now we are thinking about the future, we will work together with Dorna on the growth of the Championship and especially with the new Supersport 300 class, because today’s young riders will be the future protagonists of tomorrow’s Superbike World Championship.”

Marc Saurina – WorldSBK Commercial and Marketing Director

“To have Pirelli on board for another two seasons is fantastic news for the Championship, and to reach the milestone of the longest running sole tyre supplier really shows the strong relationship the two companies have. Providing all classes with such an important asset as tyres is something we take seriously, and we believe Pirelli are the perfect company to continue with.”

This confirmation in the role of Sole Tyre Supplier demonstrates the passion and dedication that Pirelli has always played in motorsport, confirming an important feature of the Italian company’s DNA. Pirelli is the Exclusive Tyre Supplier of the FIA Formula One World Championship since 2010 and it’s historically involved in the World Rally Championship, FIM Motocross World Championship, FIM Endurance World Championship and all the most prestigious four and two wheel motor competitions.

Thanks to the experience gained in the top production derived Championship, Pirelli was able to become the control tyre formula in many national championships, including the British Superbike Championship in the UK, to name just one. The commitment placed in the control tyre championships however, has not deprived Pirelli of being leader also in open tyre championships and competitions. Among these, to name just a few, the CIV (Italian Championship), Superbike IDM (German National Championship) and FSBK (French National Championship).