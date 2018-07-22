Michele Pirro wins from pole at Misano

A colourful flyover by the Frecce Tricolori aerobatic team signalled go time for the World Ducati Week Panigale V4 S ‘Race of Champions’ at 1300 on Saturday afternoon at Misano

The race saw 12 Ducati MotoGP and SBK Champions competing on the Misano circuit onboard specially prepared Panigale V4 S machines in dedicated liveries.

After the free practice sessions and qualifying rounds to establish the starting grid, the race saw Michele Pirro, who started at pole position, immediately take the lead, setting a pace that allowed him to extend his advantage over the group of pursuers.

A spectacular comeback by Rabat who recovered from a poor start to move up to second place after a series of duels with Melandri, Miller and Fores, firing up the spectators at the Misano World Circuit.

Miller, Melandri and Rinaldi followed in order, then Dovizioso, Siméon, Petrucci, Lorenzo, Abraham and Bayliss to complete the exceptional line-up of the “Race of Champions”. Bayliss ran off the circuit around mid-race while running ninth, rejoining the race at the back of the field.

The rain – which fortunately stopped falling after a few minutes – forced the chequered flag at the sixth lap, two laps ahead of time, but didn’t detract from the victory of the Ducati MotoGP Team test rider.

At the end of the race the riders greeted the public, with spectacular burn-outs. The 12 Panigale V4 S from the “Race of Champions”, plus the thirteenth of Chaz Davies who has not competed due to injury, will be available to purchase through a public auction on eBay.

Claudio Domenicali handed out awards to the three winners on the podium, giving them a sculpture replicating the crankshaft of the Panigale V4.

WDW 2018 Panigale V4 S Race of Champions Results