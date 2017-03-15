Polaris introduce Ace 150 EFI Youth single-seater

Polaris today announced another first in the category, the single-seat Polaris ACE 150 EFI, the industry’s first single seat youth off-road model with a protective cab frame.

Modeled after Polaris ACE vehicles which have revolutionalised the Australian agricultural market with the only single-seat ATV sized vehicle featuring roll-over protection. The new Polaris ACE 150 EFI gives kids 10 years and older, the single-seat freedom enjoyed by their adult counterparts. Parents will love the included safety features and kids will love how fun it is to drive.

Alan Collins – Polaris Australia Country Manager for Off-Road Vehicles

“The ACE has been an outstanding success with Australian farmers and Polaris continues to innovate its youth line up to provide a wide variety of fun options for kids with great safety technology. In Youth models with a protective cage, our range has been limited to our popular 2-seat RZR 170. The addition of a single seat model provides a new dimension for families to engage with their kids in this fun sport.”

The Polaris ACE 150 EFI has several features to provide a safe, enjoyable ride. The 150cc, Electronic Fuel Injected (EFI) engine has four speed-limit modes. Standard from the factory the vehicle is limited to 16 km/h.

Adults are able to adjust the top speed to 24 km/h, 35 km/h or 47 km/h, based on the skills of the rider as they learn and demonstrate responsibility.

Other safety features include LED daytime running lights, seatbelt, side nets, whip flag and parking brake. Additionally, the vehicle comes with a DVD explaining safe operation and an approved helmet to reinforce the importance of wearing proper safety gear.

The Polaris ACE 150 EFI offers a large ergonomic range of adjustability to grow with the driver. This includes ample amounts of headroom, tilt steering wheel and pedals, and adjustable bucket seat for growing riders.

Likewise, the vehicle is the most capable youth model, featuring 15.2 cm. of rear suspension travel, 22.9 cm of ground clearance, and large 22in tyres. The features enable easier maneuverability over obstacles and provide easier handling for youth riders.

For added customization, the Polaris ACE 150 EFI can be accessorised with poly roof, half windshield, and front and rear bumpers. The Polaris ACE 150 EFI will be available in Indy Red and it is schedule to go on sale in Australia during April 2017. It joins the RZR170 EFI, Outlaw and Sportsman 110 EFI, and Outlaw 50 as part of Polaris youth lineup.

Adult supervision is required for all riders under 16 (varies by market). Polaris strongly encourages anyone operating an ORV to take available training. Please review your local laws.

For more information or to locate your nearest Polaris dealer, please visit www.polarisindustries.com.au