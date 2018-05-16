Aprilia Racing Factory Works Kit
Power up to 215kg – 10kg weight saving – Aero winglets
Aprilia Racing is the most advanced Piaggio Group platform for the development of technology applied first to racing bikes and then to factory models. The Racing Division that has brought the Noale-based Manufacturer 54 world titles, launched the “Factory Works” programme last year to make the same technology developed for the Aprilia RSV4 – seven-time World Superbike champion – available to anyone who wants to compete in top level factory derivative championships, or for those who simply want to have an RSV4 with optimised performance for track use.
The programme includes the realization of various RSV4 “Factory Works” versions developed in compliance with the Superstock and Superbike championship regulations in the different countries, with various levels of chassis, electronics and engine modifications.
The pinnacle of this project is represented by the FW-GP version, fitted with the V4 with bore increased to 81 mm and equipped with pneumatic valve timing, a configuration similar to the one Aprilia raced with officially in the 2015 MotoGP world championship which takes maximum power to 250 HP.
Aprilia Racing Factory Works is therefore a unique programme that now expands thanks to the introduction of a special kit available for the Aprilia RSV4 – in the RR and RF MY17 and MY18 versions – capable of maximising engine performance, reducing overall weight and improving aerodynamics.
As for the engine, the kit includes a set of four single-groove pistons with a surface treatment to guarantee smoother action. These components alone ensure about a 4 HP increase in maximum power.
In order to further increase performance, a cylinder heads kit is also available which replaces the original heads with new ones that boast numerically controlled machined intake and exhaust ducts in order to improve fluid dynamics.
The springs, valves and related caps have also been optimised to fine-tune performance, while the camshafts have a surface treatment that further reduces friction.
Overall, along with a new ECU that has a specific map for the Akrapovic exhaust, the complete kit lets you reach a maximum power of 215 shaft HP.
Aprilia Racing’s experience can also be measured through targeted lightening operations, primarily to the advantage of handling, which is already outstanding on the standard RSV4 model.
These operations consist in the installation of a lithium battery and a new fuel tank with the same shape and material as the original, but made using a refined production method that reduces the weight by about 1.5 Kg.
The complete Akrapovic exhaust system, the various carbon fibre details and the billet upper steering plate reduce the overall weight of the RSV4 by about 10 Kg.
The new Factory Works kit can be further enriched by a set of side fairings with winglets, the aerodynamic appendages that contribute to producing benefits in terms of bike stability.
This is technology that Aprilia Racing developed on the RS-GP prototype used in the MotoGP World Championship and which, for the first time ever, is now also available to Factory Works customers.
I’ll bet a second mortgage is required for this kit. I really like the Aprilia brand overall, ever since the days when the twins battled it out in World Superbike.
A buddy of mine just sold his pumped up 03 HAGA, man, I wanted that bike and he sold it for only $4.5K. Not that he wanted to, but he couldn’t sell it otherwise, it languished on the used market for a long time. One reason for the lack of interest was the modified motor, done so by the previous owner, a commercial airline pilot who wanted the bike for track days. He spent a lot of money on the motor, using high quality parts and a highly regarded Aprilia engine builder. He only tracked it a couple times, I don’t know why he put it up for sale, but my friend was lucky enough to snag it.
He is a former AFM racer in Open Superbike class, noncompetitive on an older R1. He did OK for what he had to work with. However, he said the Aprilia was a beast, possessing impressive enough grunt to where he could stay up with newer liter bikes in a drag race. Unfortunately, he never took it to the track because getting married and having three kids in quick succession ended his motorcycling days, the Aprilia was the last remnant of riding sportbikes for 20 years. Another knock on the bike was it’s exterior condition, the previous owner felt keeping it detailed was a low priority. Therefore, because of the motor upgrade and unkept looking condition, the HAGA purists weren’t interested. Me, on the other hand, saw past this and when my friend came by to show me the bike when he first considered putting it up for sale, the sound of the exhaust alone was enough to convince me, even against my 03 Ducati 999R with the full Leo Vince Ti exhaust, the bike was indeed special and I wanted it immediately. He offered to let me take her out for a spin, but knowing me I would have bought it on the spot and deal with the wife’s objections later. So I denied my emotions by saying “no thanks”. Looking back I kick myself in the ass for not taking that ride offer.
As for the modern superbike body style of the Aprilia, the one feature that completely turns me off is the tiny disproportionate tail. It is so small it serves as a negative focal point, but of course it is only my opinion and there are undoubtedly people who like the look. I honestly think the bike would be more aesthetically balanced if Aprilia would consider re-designing the tail assembly, in fact, I would like to see examples of this change on Photoshop, I believe it would, therefore, appeal to more people and more buyers if they simply enlarged or extended the tail a bit.