Valentino Rossi worried about lack of pace in Qatar

Valentino Rossi found the final pre-season MotoGP Test in Qatar much more challenging than his new young teammate

While Vinales continued to take to the YZR-M1 like a duck to water, and confirm his form by yet again proving outright fastest, as he has done in every MotoGP Test of 2017, Rossi was expressing worry about his lack of pace on the YZR-M1.

Unable to further improve on his time as the temperatures went down, Rossi settled for eleventh position on the final day‘s results, 0.855s from his teammate.

However, Rossi ended up in sixth place in the combined standings, thanks to the 1‘54.732s lap that he set on day two. Still, the Italian veteran expressed worry about his lack of pace on day three.

“Today was more difficult compared to yesterday. We started with the same bike to continue our programme, but unfortunately I didn’t have the same feeling and the same speed. It looks like the condition of the track changed a bit and we were unable to improve.

“I didn’t have the same feeling as yesterday and I was a bit slower. We put in a lot of effort to go a bit slower.

“I think we are still not ready, we don’t understand 100% how to make the bike work at the maximum.

“We are a bit worried because at the end except for some good laps the winter tests were very difficult.

“So now we have to speak together and try to be stronger for the first race. I hope to be faster and more competitive.”

Massimo Meregalli – Yamaha MotoGP Team Director

This test has been crucial for us in order to prepare for the first round of the season and all in all we are satisfied. After the very positive results yesterday, we resumed our work on the bikes’ set-up today, mainly focusing on race simulations. We finalised our testing programme by making some final adjustments to the settings as Maverick completed a very strong longer run, while Vale had to cut his run short. Maverick kept up his fast lap times over the last three days, during both the time attacks and the race simulation, and this gives us great confidence for the first race. After yesterday‘s good performance, Valentino encountered some problems with his bike‘s set-up today. His engineers will draw a comparison between yesterday and today‘s endeavours to find out what amendments to the setting did and didn‘t work. Having concluded this last test, we feel eager to start the season in two weeks’ time.”

The Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Team will return to the Losail circuit in two weeks’ time to officially kick off the 2017 MotoGP World Championship.

MotoGP 2017 Official Qatar Test – Combined Standings Day 1-2-3

  1. MAVERICK VIÑALES SPA MOVISTAR YAMAHA MOTOGP 1’54.330
  2. ANDREA DOVIZIOSO ITA DUCATI TEAM 1’54.401
  3. DANI PEDROSA SPA REPSOL HONDA TEAM 1’54.469
  4. JORGE LORENZO SPA DUCATI TEAM 1’54.519
  5. ALVARO BAUTISTA SPA PULL & BEAR ASPAR TEAM 1’54.714
  6. VALENTINO ROSSI ITA MOVISTAR YAMAHA MOTOGP 1’54.732
  7. SCOTT REDDING GBR OCTO PRAMAC YAKHNICH 1’54.750
  8. JONAS FOLGER GER MONSTER YAMAHA TECH3 1’54.807
  9. CAL CRUTCHLOW GBR LCR HONDA 1’54.821
  10. JOHANN ZARCO FRA MONSTER YAMAHA TECH3 1’54.900
  11. MARC MARQUEZ SPA REPSOL HONDA TEAM 1’54.990
  12. ALEIX ESPARGARÒ SPA APRILIA RACING TEAM GRESINI 1’55.121
  13. ANDREA IANNONE ITA TEAM SUZUKI ECSTAR 1’55.284
  14. KAREL ABRAHAM CZE PULL & BEAR ASPAR TEAM 1’55.333
  15. ALEX RINS SPA TEAM SUZUKI ECSTAR 1’55.362
  16. JACK MILLER AUS TEAM EG 0,0 MARC VDS 1’55.455
  17. LORIS BAZ FRA AVINTIA RACING 1’55.539
  18. DANILO PETRUCCI ITA OCTO PRAMAC YAKHNICH 1’55.556
  19. SAM LOWES GBR APRILIA RACING TEAM GRESINI 1’56.167
  20. TITO RABAT SPA TEAM EG 0,0 MARC VDS 1’56.214
  21. BRADLEY SMITH GBR RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING 1’56.351
  22. POL ESPARGARÒ SPA RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING 1’56.471
  23. MIKA KALLIO FIN RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING 1’56.891

