2017 AMA National Adventure Riding Series

The Americans have come up with a great initiative for 2017, a 20-event adventure riding series throughout the United States for large capacity adventure machines.

Obviously, the pointy end of the field will be occupied by some very special individuals, most likely with some sort of factory backing, but a series like this might enable a keen adventure motorcyclist to get out and have a crack at a single event, or a few of the events located closer to their homes.

While the rider base in the USA is obviously much larger than we have here in Australia, we do have quite a strong adventure motorcycle market, and plenty of those machines do actually see a fair bit of semi-serious off-road use.

Early signs indicate that this series will not be aimed at the too hard core end of off-roading, predominantly away from tight single track, but instead focussing on the beauty of the routes, which in some instances also include some tarmac riding, with the off-roading trails used described as ‘two-track trail’, in American parlance.

Each round will be a two-day event, largely designed and hosted by local clubs, and built around a full weekend of activities including the usual camping and bonfire scenarios.

“The AMA National Adventure Riding Series was developed in 2007 due to the growing interest in larger, adventure-style motorcycles,” said AMA Recreational Riding and Volunteer Manager Marie Wuelleh. “Many dual sport trails are not conducive to bigger machines, and clubs and promoters have developed trails specifically to meet the needs of these riders.”

It sounds like a great new way to get out and explore adventure riding.

Do you think something like this would take off in Australia?

