Red Bull Romaniacs 2018 Day One

Wade Young takes control

Tim Coleman top Australian in 26th

All results provisional as organisers had their own problems

Memories of the 2010 edition of Red Bull Romaniacs came to the forefront of veteran competitors minds overnight as heavy overnight rain saw the first main off-road day of competition get underway in slippery and muddy conditions that quickly turned in to a quagmire. Organisers had their own problems today and all the following results should be treated as provisional at this stage.

The starting order for the day was defined by the opening prologue stage the day before.

Taddy Blazusiak would go first, followed by Wade Young, Billy Bolt, Manuel Lettenbichler (Mini Letti) and Jonny Walker.

Gold class competitors were first away along with Bronze class while the Silver category competitors were flagged awat 30 minutes later followed by Iron.

Competitors, all too aware that weather is a key factor in enduro, set out into the wilderness in wet and foggy conditions, heading into an old, dark forest right after the start.

Motivation was high and the best times after the start (reported from “The frog valley”) came in from Wade Young, Jonny Walker and Travis Teasdale.

Later in the morning, Jonny Walker started pulling some of the best times, followed by Travis, Mario Roman and David Cyprian.

After the Service Point and all the way to the finish, the “Young Guns” Mini Letti and Wade Young dominated the day and battled it out like Jarvis and Walker the years before.

Both (Mini and Wade) are known for loving the fast sections and for “pinning it”. They were rewarded with a first place (Mini) and a second (Young).

Jonny Walker was hot on their heels throughout the day, not letting them out of his reach. Even though Jonny considered himself having made too many mistakes during the day, he finished a strong 3rd and appears to be quite charged for the next three days of the usual Red Bull Romaniacs “Enduro mayhem”.

The “King” Graham Jarvis, started from 7th position and was seen slightly caught aback by the cold weather during the first liaison. Once he had ploughed through that sector, feeling cold was not a problem anymore… He started increasing his rhythm in the 2nd half of the day, building the foundation for his strategy to win the race. Jarvis finished fourth but reported some fatigue issues.

The leading Australian remains Tim Coleman who is now 26th overall while countryman Grady Byrne moved up to 30th place.

In the silver category Adam Giles is 4th while Robert Nowak slipped to 10th after some sort of infection sapped his energy levels, countryman Jason Dwyer is 11th in the silver category.

Glenn Edwards is the leading Australian in the Bronze class while Robert Kingston is eighth in the Iron category.

The top riders didn’t seem to be fazed by the slippery ups and downs, they rode the sections such as “600cc”, “Better stay dry” and “Forgotten trail” without any problems. The same could not be said for the Silver Class who were finding it difficult to negotiate their bikes in a straight line without them sliding out sideways down the steep hills.

The Bronze class riders were in for a bit of a “massacre” due to the weather conditions and had their proper Red Bull Romaniacs treatment all day long. They still managed to bravely make it through the day despite being caked in mud from head to toe.

The numerous fans on site were offering much appreciated helping hands, themselves braving the weather to get stuck in.

Red Bull Romaniacs 2018

Standings after Day One

Wade Young Manuel Lettenbichler +57s Jonathan Walker +12m9s Graham Jarvis +17m59s Taddy Blazusiak +45m16s Billy Bolt +47m12s Paul Bolton +49m57s Alfredo Gomez +53m17s Travis Teasdale +1h7m59s Mario Roman +1h10m39s David Cyprian +1h13m5s Blake Gutzeit +1h22m25s Phillip Scholz +1h52m17s Lars Enockl +1h54m8s Pol Tarres +2h3m44s

Silver Class

Dieter Rudolf Emanuel Geynes +1h11m53s Josu Artola +1h15m56s Adam Giles +1h34m31s Stefan Simpson +1h45m47s

Bronze Class