RIDE 3 announced on PS4, XBOX, PC and STEAM

Ride 3 will feature more than 230 motorcycles and 500 customizable parts...

By
Ryan
-

For those of you that like to race your bikes virtually too, here is a little news to get excited about.
Following on from the success of Ride 1 and 2, Italian developer Milestone have announced Ride 3 which is due for release on November 8th to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC/Steam.

 

Ducati V4 Panigale

Ride 3 will feature a catalogue of more than 230 motorcycles from past and present as well as 30 tracks, including 12 brand new tracks to the series.

Ride 3 will include real road and Supermoto tracks, as well as Country, City, Road, and Drag race circuits.

Guzzi.

Just like the previous instalments, players can customise their motorcycles mechanically and visually with more than 500 parts. A Livery Editor will give players the ability to design a livery with “limitless creativity” and share their creations with others online.

Could be California…

The Ride 3 career mode will be based on volumes, to create an experience which tells the story of a specific bike category, manufacturer, or track.

Stunning Vista

Ride 3 has dropped the in-house game engine and is now being developed using the cutting edge and class leading Unreal Engine 4.

Graphics, physics A.I and sound are all expected to be major improvements over previous games. 60fps is also expected to be standard on consoles.

BMW S1000 XR

Drones have also been used to capture and recreate real life tracks. There will also be night modes — a first for the franchise.

We hope to get our hands on a copy as soon as we can where we will provide and in-depth review.

 

MOTORCYCLE NEWS

Josep Garcia - Image Marko/Red Bull Content Pool

WESS Round 2 | Garcia turns up the heat at Erzbergrodeo

Enduro Motorcycle News -
Matthias Walkner & Colton Haaker second and third in qualifying This year's Erzbergrodeo Blakläder Iron...
Michael Dunlop at Friday Qualifying

Dean Harrison remains fastest overall but Dunlop quick

Real Road Racing / TT Motorcycle News -
Dean Harrison tops overall SBK Qualifying (133.462) Dean Harrison also fastest Supersport of...
Andrea Iannone

Andrea Iannone tops action packed Friday at Mugello

Moto GP Motorcycle News -
Massive high speed crash for Pirro Dovizioso sets new speed record at 356.4km/h Dovi also blows...
Load more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here