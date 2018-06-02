RIDE 3 announced on PS4, XBOX, PC and STEAM

For those of you that like to race your bikes virtually too, here is a little news to get excited about.

Following on from the success of Ride 1 and 2, Italian developer Milestone have announced Ride 3 which is due for release on November 8th to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC/Steam.

Ride 3 will feature a catalogue of more than 230 motorcycles from past and present as well as 30 tracks, including 12 brand new tracks to the series.

Ride 3 will include real road and Supermoto tracks, as well as Country, City, Road, and Drag race circuits.

Just like the previous instalments, players can customise their motorcycles mechanically and visually with more than 500 parts. A Livery Editor will give players the ability to design a livery with “limitless creativity” and share their creations with others online.

The Ride 3 career mode will be based on volumes, to create an experience which tells the story of a specific bike category, manufacturer, or track.

Ride 3 has dropped the in-house game engine and is now being developed using the cutting edge and class leading Unreal Engine 4.

Graphics, physics A.I and sound are all expected to be major improvements over previous games. 60fps is also expected to be standard on consoles.

Drones have also been used to capture and recreate real life tracks. There will also be night modes — a first for the franchise.

We hope to get our hands on a copy as soon as we can where we will provide and in-depth review.