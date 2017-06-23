Ride the TT with Michael Dunlop | Senior TT 2017

Onboard footage with Michael Dunlop at the 2017 Senior TT

Michael Dunlop raced the all-new 2017 Suzuki GSX-R1000 to victory in the Isle of Man TT’s most prestigious Senior race for the Bennetts Suzuki team earlier this month.

Get onboard with Dunlop and the GSX-R1000 at the famous mountain circuit in this breathtaking onboard video, courtesy of the Official Isle of Man TT organisers.

Michael Dunlop wins shortened 2017 Senior TT after Hutchy breaks leg

2017 Senior TT Results
  1. Michael Dunlop Suzuki / Bennetts Suzuki 01:09:24.711 130.456 Silver
  2. Peter Hickman BMW / Smiths Racing 01:09:38.031 130.040 Silver
  3. Dean Harrison Kawasaki / Silicone Engineering 01:09:48.216 129.724 Silver
  4. James Hillier Kawasaki / JG Speedfit Kawasaki 01:10:11.713 129.000 Silver
  5. Michael Rutter BMW / Bathams SMT Racing 01:10:12.357 128.981 Silver
  6. Joshua Brookes Norton 01:10:28.793 128.479 Silver
  7. David Johnson Norton / Norton Motorcycles 01:10:31.471 128.398 Silver
  8. Conor Cummins Honda / padgettsmotorcycles.com 01:10:58.288 127.589 Silver
  9. Martin Jessopp BMW / Riders Motorcycles BMW 01:11:09.747 127.247 Silver
  10. William Dunlop Yamaha / Temple Golf Club 01:11:10.616 127.221 Silver
  11. Jamie Coward BMW / Radcliffe’s Racing 01:12:15.297 125.323 Silver
  12. Dan Kneen BMW / Penz 13 BMW Motorrad Motorsport 01:12:21.678 125.139 Silver
  13. Daley Mathison BMW / Eddie Stobart 01:12:30.862 124.875 Silver
  14. Daniel Hegarty Honda / Top Gun Racing / Keltruck 01:12:31.170 124.866 Silver
  15. James Cowton Kawasaki / McAdoo Racing Kawasaki 01:12:32.815 124.819 Silver
  16. Gary Johnson Suzuki / ReactiveParts.com 01:12:34.137 124.781 Silver
  17. Philip Crowe BMW / Handtrans / Fleetwood Grab / Sheff 01:12:35.014 124.756 Silver
  18. Horst Saiger Kawasaki / iXS 01:12:36.982 124.699 Silver
  19. Shaun Anderson Suzuki / Anderson Race Developments 01:12:54.884 124.189 Bronze
  20. Dominic Herbertson BMW / WH Racing 01:13:09.825 123.766 Bronze
  21. Brian McCormack BMW / Vanfleet Transport 01:13:21.682 123.433 Bronze
  22. Michael Sweeney BMW / MJR Racing 01:13:29.604 123.211 Bronze
  23. Michael Russell Kawasaki / RAF Sports 01:13:54.988 122.506 Bronze
  24. Stefano Bonetti BMW / Speed Motor 01:14:07.861 122.151 Bronze
  25. Craig Neve Honda / Callmac Flexi Hydraulic Racing 01:14:13.204 122.005 Bronze
  26. Barry Furber Kawasaki / Vauxhall / Greenhous / Moto-De 01:14:33.871 121.441 Bronze
  27. Andrew Dudgeon Kawasaki / Team Slick Performance Racing 01:14:38.971 121.303 Bronze
  28. Kamil Holan BMW / McRace by IVR BMW Motorrad CS 01:14:45.895 121.116 Bronze
  29. Raul Torras Martinez Yamaha / Martimotos.com Racing 01:14:57.759 120.796 Bronze
  30. Ryan Kneen BMW / Charmer Builders Ltd 01:15:23.623 120.105 Bronze
Michael Dunlop in the pits - Senior TT 2017

