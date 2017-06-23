Onboard footage with Michael Dunlop at the 2017 Senior TT
Michael Dunlop raced the all-new 2017 Suzuki GSX-R1000 to victory in the Isle of Man TT’s most prestigious Senior race for the Bennetts Suzuki team earlier this month.
Get onboard with Dunlop and the GSX-R1000 at the famous mountain circuit in this breathtaking onboard video, courtesy of the Official Isle of Man TT organisers.
2017 Senior TT Results
- Michael Dunlop Suzuki / Bennetts Suzuki 01:09:24.711 130.456 Silver
- Peter Hickman BMW / Smiths Racing 01:09:38.031 130.040 Silver
- Dean Harrison Kawasaki / Silicone Engineering 01:09:48.216 129.724 Silver
- James Hillier Kawasaki / JG Speedfit Kawasaki 01:10:11.713 129.000 Silver
- Michael Rutter BMW / Bathams SMT Racing 01:10:12.357 128.981 Silver
- Joshua Brookes Norton 01:10:28.793 128.479 Silver
- David Johnson Norton / Norton Motorcycles 01:10:31.471 128.398 Silver
- Conor Cummins Honda / padgettsmotorcycles.com 01:10:58.288 127.589 Silver
- Martin Jessopp BMW / Riders Motorcycles BMW 01:11:09.747 127.247 Silver
- William Dunlop Yamaha / Temple Golf Club 01:11:10.616 127.221 Silver
- Jamie Coward BMW / Radcliffe’s Racing 01:12:15.297 125.323 Silver
- Dan Kneen BMW / Penz 13 BMW Motorrad Motorsport 01:12:21.678 125.139 Silver
- Daley Mathison BMW / Eddie Stobart 01:12:30.862 124.875 Silver
- Daniel Hegarty Honda / Top Gun Racing / Keltruck 01:12:31.170 124.866 Silver
- James Cowton Kawasaki / McAdoo Racing Kawasaki 01:12:32.815 124.819 Silver
- Gary Johnson Suzuki / ReactiveParts.com 01:12:34.137 124.781 Silver
- Philip Crowe BMW / Handtrans / Fleetwood Grab / Sheff 01:12:35.014 124.756 Silver
- Horst Saiger Kawasaki / iXS 01:12:36.982 124.699 Silver
- Shaun Anderson Suzuki / Anderson Race Developments 01:12:54.884 124.189 Bronze
- Dominic Herbertson BMW / WH Racing 01:13:09.825 123.766 Bronze
- Brian McCormack BMW / Vanfleet Transport 01:13:21.682 123.433 Bronze
- Michael Sweeney BMW / MJR Racing 01:13:29.604 123.211 Bronze
- Michael Russell Kawasaki / RAF Sports 01:13:54.988 122.506 Bronze
- Stefano Bonetti BMW / Speed Motor 01:14:07.861 122.151 Bronze
- Craig Neve Honda / Callmac Flexi Hydraulic Racing 01:14:13.204 122.005 Bronze
- Barry Furber Kawasaki / Vauxhall / Greenhous / Moto-De 01:14:33.871 121.441 Bronze
- Andrew Dudgeon Kawasaki / Team Slick Performance Racing 01:14:38.971 121.303 Bronze
- Kamil Holan BMW / McRace by IVR BMW Motorrad CS 01:14:45.895 121.116 Bronze
- Raul Torras Martinez Yamaha / Martimotos.com Racing 01:14:57.759 120.796 Bronze
- Ryan Kneen BMW / Charmer Builders Ltd 01:15:23.623 120.105 Bronze
