Onboard footage with Michael Dunlop at the 2017 Senior TT

Michael Dunlop raced the all-new 2017 Suzuki GSX-R1000 to victory in the Isle of Man TT’s most prestigious Senior race for the Bennetts Suzuki team earlier this month.

Get onboard with Dunlop and the GSX-R1000 at the famous mountain circuit in this breathtaking onboard video, courtesy of the Official Isle of Man TT organisers.

2017 Senior TT Results