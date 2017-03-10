Ride with Troy Bayliss at Wakefield Park ASBK

Win a pillion ride at the Wakefield ASBK with legends Troy Bayliss or Steve Martin

You can win the ride of your life at the second round of the 2017 Yamaha Motor Finance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul Pirelli (ASBK), by winning a pillion ride on a Superbike with legends Troy Bayliss or Steve Martin!

The speeds are immense, the laws of gravity are defied and the memories will last forever! Do not miss this golden opportunity to win this money can’t buy experience with one of two Australian Superbike legends in the ride of a lifetime!

This is your chance have a ride and photo with legends that you will treasure forever. Participants will be wearing the finest safety gear thanks to Shark Helmets and Ixon Leathers.

Round 2 of the ASBK championship takes place from 17–19 of March at Wakefield Park Raceway in New South Wales.

The ASBK is giving away a pillion ride on Saturday and Sunday with either: Troy Bayliss, three-time World Superbike Champion on his factory Ducati 1299 Panigale racebike; or Steve Martin, former World Endurance Champion and Australian Superbike Champion on his Yamaha YZF-R1.

To enter, all you need to do is:

1) Like the ASBK Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/AustralianSuperbikes/)

2) Share this competition’s Facebook post to your page, comment underneath your shared post explaining why you would love to be a pillion passenger aboard a Superbike machine with an Aussie Legend as your pilot.

Competition closes on Monday 13 March at midnight. The lucky winners will be contacted there after. What are you waiting for? Get to it! Be in the running for an experience that money simply can’t buy!

Health and safety criteria and terms and conditions apply* To view these please click here.