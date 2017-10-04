Robbie Maddison to ride Sydney Harbour

Sydney Motorcycle Show ​2017

Renowned stuntman Robbie Maddison will ride his one-of-a-kind, water going motorcycle on Sydney’s Cockle Bay, Darling Harbour as part of the 2017 Sydney Motorcycle Show presented by Shannons Insurance at the Sydney International Convention Centre on November 24-26.

This will be the first time anywhere in the world the public is invited to watch Maddison ride the motorcycle on water.

The demonstrations will take place on Cockle Bay, Darling Harbour at midday on Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th November. Spectators will also be able to view the one-off bike and meet Maddison at the Sydney Motorcycle Show on all three days of the event.

The unique location will provide spectators with amazing viewing options from all sides of Darling Harbour including the boardwalk and walk bridges.

The Australian FMX legend who made global headlines in 2015 when he rode the waterbike on a wave near Teahupoo in Tahiti said he was excited to be bringing the waterbike to Sydney for the event.

“I am pretty excited to be coming to the Sydney Motorcycle Show and riding the waterbike in the heart of Sydney at Cockle Bay,” Maddison said. “This will be my first ever fully publicised waterbike ride and I hope everyone comes down to check it out.

Maddison will ride the waterbike on a specially laid out course replicating a traditional flat track. “We will be creating a full-blown flat track style layout on the water in Cockle Bay with viewing for spectators from all sides of Darling Harbour which will be incredible,” Maddison continued. “I remember going to the exact location years ago for the Red Bull City X and it was huge, hopefully, we can replicate that. “I can’t thank the Sydney Motorcycle Show and Properties NSW enough for making this happen.”

Event Organiser Troy Bayliss said the Sydney International Convention Centre location provided the perfect opportunity to introduce this aspect of the show.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be giving motorcycle fans the first opportunity to watch Robbie (Maddison) ride the waterbike.

“He has been pushing the limits for years, his stunts such as the Corinth Canal jump, Arc de Triomphe jump, and backflip over the Tower Bridge in London have made him a household name.

“To see him riding the same waterbike he rode in the big Tahiti waves is a rare opportunity not to be missed. It may not be done again.”

Maddison’s waterbike demonstrations are free for the public to attend and will take place at midday on Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th November.

Showcasing the latest motorcycles, scooters, ATV’S, side-by-sides and much more the 2017 Sydney Motorcycle Show will give visitors the opportunity to engage with industry experts, test ride a range of both adults and children’s motorcycles as well as be entertained by a full program of demonstrations, stunts, and special features.

The 2017 Sydney Motorcycle Show presented by Shannons Insurance is managed by Troy Bayliss Events on behalf of the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries.