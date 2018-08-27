MV Agusta have signed proven race winner Romano Fenati to the MV Agusta Corse Forward Team to compete in the Moto2 World Championship with the Italian manufacturer in 2019.

Romano Fenati

“I am very happy and honoured to take part in this prestigious project and to join such a cohesive and competent group as the Forward Racing Team is. Driving F2 will be a source of great pride for me and will be an important responsibility, so I will give all my contribution and my experience to achieve excellent results.”

Fenati’s Moto3 debut took place in 2012 and since then the 22-year-old from Ascoli Piceno has competed in 108 races of the Moto3 category, achieving 10 victories and 23 podiums, and taking second place in the general standing in 2017.

Fenati if the first rider named in what will be a two rider team that will compete with the new MV Agusta F2, a bike with which the prestigious brand from Varese will return to the MotoGP, after 42 years of absence from the world stage.

Giovanni Cuzari – Team Owner

“I’m really pleased to have with us, for such an ambitious and important project, a rider of the caliber of Romano Fenati . I am sure that he, like us, is hungry for important results.”