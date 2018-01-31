AGV Pista GP R sports Rossi graphics from first World Title

Valentino Rossi is back on the track with the SoleLuna original design 20 years after winning his first world championship title. The graphic that accompanied the rider from Tavullia on his career debut will be applied to the Pista GP R, the helmet at the top of the Racing AGV product range.

The helmet faithfully reproduces the graphic that was on the helmet Rossi wore in 1997 when he won his first world championship title. The Doctor, wore the exclusive Pista GP R during winter testing in Sepang.

Valentino Rossi

“It’s a beautiful helmet, I am honored that AGV has introduced it again because it brings to mind lots of unforgettable memories and victories.”

The helmet’s 100 per cent carbon-fibre shell darkens the background on the side instead of the original that was instead simply painted black, and the yellow is now neon.

The specially designed logo celebraties the 20th anniversary of Valentino Rossi’s first world championship title, is positioned on the chin guard.

3,000 AGV Pista GP R 20 Years Limited Edition helmets will be produced.