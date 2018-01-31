SHARE
AGV Pista GP R sports Rossi graphics from first World Title
AGV Pista GP R 'SoleLunal LE Helmet
AGV Pista GP R ‘SoleLunal LE Helmet

Valentino Rossi is back on the track with the SoleLuna original design 20 years after winning his first world championship title. The graphic that accompanied the rider from Tavullia on his career debut will be applied to the Pista GP R, the helmet at the top of the Racing AGV product range.

Rossi in his AGV Pista GP R 'SoleLunal LE Helmet
Rossi in his AGV Pista GP R ‘SoleLunal LE Helmet

The helmet faithfully reproduces the graphic that was on the helmet Rossi wore in 1997 when he won his first world championship title. The Doctor, wore the exclusive Pista GP R during winter testing in Sepang.

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi

“It’s a beautiful helmet, I am honored that AGV has introduced it again because it brings to mind lots of unforgettable memories and victories.”

The helmet’s 100 per cent carbon-fibre shell darkens the background on the side instead of the original that was instead simply painted black, and the yellow is now neon.

The specially designed logo celebraties the 20th anniversary of Valentino Rossi’s first world championship title, is positioned on the chin guard.

Valentino Rossi sporting the new AGV Pista GP R SoleLuna design in MotoGP testing
Valentino Rossi sporting the new AGV Pista GP R SoleLuna design in MotoGP testing

3,000 AGV Pista GP R 20 Years Limited Edition helmets will be produced.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here