Sachsenring Moto2 and Moto3 Images
2017 MotoGP content on MCNews.com.au brought to you by Honda Genuine Oils

2017 Sachsenring Moto2 and Moto3 Images – Images by AJRN
MotoGP 2017 – Round Nine – Sachsenring Moto2 Race Results
  1. Franco Morbidelli (ITA – Kalex) 41’05.137
  2. Miguel Oliveira (POR – KTM) + 0.066
  3. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA – Kalex) +0.574
MotoGP 2017 – Round Nine – Sachsenring Moto3 Race Results
  1. Joan Mir (SPA – Honda) 39’34.775
  2. Romano Fenati (ITA – Honda) + 0.121
  3. Marcos Ramírez (SPA – KTM) +0.218
