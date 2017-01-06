Sam Masters to join 2017 Troy Bayliss Classic

Exciting young Australian speedway star Sam Masters is confirmed to contest the 2017 Motul Pirelli Troy Bayliss Classic presented by Shannon’s Insurance on Saturday January 21 at Taree Motorcycle Club.

The 25-year-old from Newcastle, who was part of the 2016 championship winning Region Varde Danish Metal Speedway team and Wolverhampton Speedway Great Britain Premiership team, will line-up in the All-Star class.

The 2011 Premier League Riders Champion said he was looking forward to racing bar-to-bar against American flat track racers Jared Mees, Henry Wiles, Sammy Halbert as well the likes of three-time Superbike World Champion Troy Bayliss and three-time Speedway World Champion Jason Crump.

“It is a privilege to get the opportunity to race at the Troy Bayliss Classic,” Masters said. “I grew up racing dirt track but it has been quite a while since I have raced it, especially on an oil track, so I am looking forward to geting out there and having a lot of fun.”

Speedway legend Jason Crump has contested every Troy Bayliss Classic to date and said he was looking forward to racing against a stellar line-up of challengers. “This is the fifth year of the Troy Bayliss Classic and I get as much enjoyment now as I did at the first one,” Crump said. “It is really cool to be able to catch up with friends and competitors from the past and race with them again.”

Three-time Australian Superbike Champion Shawn Giles joins Crump in the Legends field and will be aiming for his first podium at the iconic event.

The Victorian racer said he feels better prepared for this year’s event. “I am really looking forward to mixing it up with the Legends at the Troy Bayliss Classic,” Giles said. “Hopefully this year I will be in contention for the podium.”

The competitive Legends field features an incredible line-up of racers including Damon Buckmaster, Vaughn Style, Kevin Horton, Phil Lovett, Anthony Gunter, Rick Rice, Wayne Clark, Chris Watson and Stephen Gall.

Gall will be one to watch, the motocross icon boasts five Australian Motocross Championships, four Mr Motocross titles, three Australian Dirt Track Championships and is a two-time winner of the Finke Desert race.

As preparation ramps up for the January 21 event Troy Bayliss Events are pleased to welcome Uni Filter as an Official Partner of the 2017 Troy Bayliss Classic.

For further informtion on the 2017 Motul Pirelli Troy Bayliss Classic presented by Shannon’s Insurance or to purchase tickets to the January 21 event visit troybaylissevents.com