Save on Honda tourers with the ‘On Tour’ sale

From now until the September 30, Honda’s ‘On Tour’ sale offers savings across a range of Honda tourers, with plenty of great deals available at your Honda dealership.

Get out on the open road in style on a VFR800F for $14,999 ride away; an extrodinary deal considering this model shares an engine configuration with the RC213V MotoGP machine. With adaptable capabilities, a unique power delivery and Honda’s Traction Control System, the VFR800F is a top quality ride.

Those after something with an upright riding postion and sharp styling will enjoy the VFR800X, the ideal touring companion available for $14,999 ride away during the sale.

The VFR1200F and its unmistakeable engine note join the tour, with $1200 Honda Dollars on offer. With ultimate power and torque in the low-mid range, the VFR1200F adopts a unique cylinder configuration with the rear cylinders spaced closely together, both centralising mass for a more balanced feel as well as allowing a narrower ride.

$1200 Honda Dollars are also available on the VFR1200X, a go-anywhere, do-anything machine with a 1,237cc, 16-valve engine which employs PGM-FI and fly-by-wire throttle technology for precise throttle control.

The CB500X has $700 Honda Dollars on offer, its light weight and comfortable upright riding position and LAMS friendly approach make it the perfect entry into adventure riding. The CB500X has also gained approval from experienced motorcyclists seeking an authentic all-rounder to fulfil those everyday needs.

Those after a chopper style machine will enjoy the $1300 Honda Dollar savings up for grabs on the VT1300CX Fury. With its monster 1312cc V-twin engine that erupts with a characteristic throaty V engine note, this beast turns heads wherever it goes.

Get into your Honda dealer today and make the most of the savings available during the ‘On Tour’ sale. For more information on the campaign or on the entire Honda range visit your nearest Honda Dealer, ring 1 300 1 HONDA or go to www.hondamotorcycles.com.au