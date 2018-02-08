Scott Redding talks Aprilia RS-GP MotoGP nuptials

In the Aprilia camp for 2018 there are great expectations for the début of the new 2018 RS-GP machines, and also great hope that the signing of young Brit’ Scott Redding may help the Italian V4 charge further towards the front of the MotoGP pack.

After first initiation with the Aprilia RS-GP in November at Valencia and Jerez with the 2017 bike, the English rider had a chance to test the 2018 RS-GP in Malaysia.

Redding was 21st on the timesheets on the final day of the Sepang MotoGP Test, and 23rd on combined times over the three days. Redding’s fastest time at the test was 2m00.812s.

Aprilia teammate Aleix Espargaro, finished the three-day test with a best of 1m59.925.

Jorge Lorenzo had topped the test with a record breaking 1m58.830s.

What do you think of the new Aprilia RS-GP?

“The test in Malaysia has been a sort of shakedown, we had the new bike and I haven’t been riding the Aprilia since Jerez. At the beginning, when we simply put the 2017 setting on the 2018 bike, it didn’t work for me. For Aleix it wasn’t a big difference, but he has a lot more experience on this bike. We started to work on that, even experimenting, to make me feel comfortable on the bike. At the end of the three days I was happy, we found some solutions that we’ll keep using and, most important, we found the direction to work on for the future. I’ve been faster every day, cutting the gap with the front guys and I feel there’s still a lot of room for improvements”.

You’re young but you already have a great experience in MotoGP, is it helping you developing a new bike like the RS-GP?

“I have a good experience but not with a factory bike. I have a good ability to feel the bike and to explain the people developing the Aprilia RS-GP. It’s the first time I’ve been given the tools to be able do that and that motivates me a lot, I feel really in my place. I have a unique riding style compared to many other riders, I’m bigger, heavier, and now that I can go a little bit in the right direction for me we’ll see what we can do”.

How has it been the first approach with the team?

“It’s been good, I felt great from the first day. I have a good crew around me, very supportive and very straight down the line of what I need. In Sepang I think we found the right connection, the guys are starting to understand what I like on the bike and what I need to be fast. I feel all of the Aprilia guys believe in me and that’s what I was looking for. I’m really happy to have this opportunity”.

What is your goal for this season?

“To keep going forward, developing the Aprilia, working a lot in testing with the new bike. I want to put the Aprilia in the top-6, last year Aleix has shown that it is a result within our reach and I think the new bike has even more potential, there are still some new parts coming like the new engine. We still have some testing to do, after that my main priority will be to keep improving the bike race by race ad try to be as competitive as possible”.

Sepang MotoGP Test 2018

Day Three Test Results