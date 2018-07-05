MotoGP Team shake-up for 2019

The hotly rumoured Sepang International Circuit backed entry into MotoGP is becoming a certified reality.

The Angel Nieto Racing Team confirmed today that they have reached an in principle agreement with SIC for the Malaysian outfit to take over the two MotoGP category entries that belong to ANRT Aspar.

Part of the deal will see Jorge Martinez ‘Aspar’ become a Sporting Advisor to the new team.

Karel Abraham
Abraham and Bautista to ride Satellite Yamaha’s from 2019 or will Pedrosa be confirmed?

Yamaha has officially confirmed to us this evening that the new SIC outfit will run satellite Yamaha machinery for the 2019, 2020 and 2021 season.

In season 2018 Aspar is competing on Ducati machinery with Alvaro Bautista and Karel Abraham.

The next obvious question is whether the next email we receive from the team will confirm Dani Pedrosa on a Yamaha for MotoGP season 2019….

 

MOTOGP

MotoGP Assen Crutchlow GP AN

2018 Assen MotoGP Images | Gallery C

Moto GP AJRN -
2018 Assen MotoGP | Image Gallery C Images by AJRN The eighth round of the MotoGP...
MotoGP Assen Zarco GP AN Cover

2018 Assen MotoGP Images | Gallery B

Moto GP AJRN -
2018 Assen MotoGP | Image Gallery B Images by AJRN The eighth round of the MotoGP...
MotoGP Assen Marquez GP AN

#DutchTT according to Boris | A Cathedral Full of Gods

Moto GP Boris Mihailovic -
Boris on the #AssenTT A CATHEDRAL FULL OF GODS As much as I would like to...
Load more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here