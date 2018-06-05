Shark Race-R Pro Lorenzo Diablo Replica Helmet

Ficeda Accessories have introduced the Race-R Pro Lorenzo Diablo Replica, first debuted at the 2017 Austrian GP by Jorge Lorenzo, and landing just in time to celebrate his 2018 win at Mugello.

The limited-edition production of this uniquely styled ‘Devil Spirit’ helmet, along with a host of exclusive additional accessories, is sure to cement this Race-R Pro as a true collector’s item among Shark’s already impressive line-up of Replica helmets.

The Race-R Pro offers the pinnacle of Shark’s helmet technology, from design through to manufacturing. It meets the demands of racers worldwide at the highest level in critical areas such as stability, weight, comfort, aerodynamics, and features a class-leading 4.2 to 2.8mm varying thickness flat visor.

Shark Race-R Pro Lorenzo Diablo features

Premium box and bag specific to this model

Extra ‘Dark smoke’ tinted anti-scratch/anti-fog visor

Pair of Skull Rider ‘JL99’ sunglasses

Sponsors’ stickers provided in the box

Lightweight (1250g) on a medium helmet +/- 50g

SharkTooth bluetooth compatible

Total Vision Visor (anti-fog, anti-scratch), Class 1 optically correct visor

Quick-release visor

Anti-fog breath guard

4 ventilation points

Shark Easy-Fit system

2 shell sizes

Carbon and Aramid construction

Double rear spoiler

Removable lining

Double ‘D’ buckle

ECE homologation

Shark 5-year warranty

Available from all good motorcycle stores around Australia, the Shark Race-R Pro Lorenzo Diablo Replica helmet comes in sizes XS-XL (54-62) and is $1099.95 RRP (Part #HE8629EKGX)