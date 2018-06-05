Shark Race-R Pro Lorenzo Diablo Replica Helmet
Shark’s Racer-R Pro Lorenzo Diablo Replica Helmet – $1099.95 RRP

Ficeda Accessories have introduced the Race-R Pro Lorenzo Diablo Replica, first debuted at the 2017 Austrian GP by Jorge Lorenzo, and landing just in time to celebrate his 2018 win at Mugello.

The limited-edition production of this uniquely styled ‘Devil Spirit’ helmet, along with a host of exclusive additional accessories, is sure to cement this Race-R Pro as a true collector’s item among Shark’s already impressive line-up of Replica helmets.

The Race-R Pro offers the pinnacle of Shark’s helmet technology, from design through to manufacturing. It meets the demands of racers worldwide at the highest level in critical areas such as stability, weight, comfort, aerodynamics, and features a class-leading 4.2 to 2.8mm varying thickness flat visor.

Skull Rider 'JL99' sunglasses
Skull Rider ‘JL99’ sunglasses

Shark Race-R Pro Lorenzo Diablo features

  • Premium box and bag specific to this model
  • Extra ‘Dark smoke’ tinted anti-scratch/anti-fog visor
  • Pair of Skull Rider ‘JL99’ sunglasses
  • Sponsors’ stickers provided in the box
  • Lightweight (1250g) on a medium helmet +/- 50g
  • SharkTooth bluetooth compatible
  • Total Vision Visor (anti-fog, anti-scratch), Class 1 optically correct visor
  • Quick-release visor
  • Anti-fog breath guard
  • 4 ventilation points
  • Shark Easy-Fit system
  • 2 shell sizes
  • Carbon and Aramid construction
  • Double rear spoiler
  • Removable lining
  • Double ‘D’ buckle
  • ECE homologation
  • Shark 5-year warranty
Shark’s Racer-R Pro Lorenzo Diablo Replica Helmet – $1099.95 RRP

Available from all good motorcycle stores around Australia, the Shark Race-R Pro Lorenzo Diablo Replica helmet comes in sizes XS-XL (54-62) and is $1099.95 RRP (Part #HE8629EKGX)

