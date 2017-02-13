Shark Ridill Helmet – From $199.95

Shark introduce the Ridill helmet, a four out of five star rated helmet as rated by SHARP, at an unbeatable price.

New from Shark Helmets comes the Ridill – a full face motorcycle helmet packed with features designed to enhance your riding experience, while offering premium quality and safety features at a reasonable price.

A best seller in the entry level category, the Ridill provides riders with innovative technologies and a fashionably formed look.

Shark Helmets have pulled out all stops to provide a tough and durable helmet and the Ridill boasts an injected thermoplastic resin shell and has been awarded a 4 out of 5 star SHARP safety rating, an excellent result for a helmet that sells from only $199.95.

To further enhance rider comfort, the fully adjustable venting system channels airflow through the helmet, assisting with the cooling of the cranium and increases aerodynamic efficiency. To top it off, the Micro-Lock Buckle system allows a quick fit and easy removal of the chin strap, for unparalleled user friendliness.

The Ridill EasyFit system also accommodates spectacle wearing riders who require a more comfortable interface between glasses and helmet. Thanks to the fully removable and washable inner helmet lining – a function which will reduce odour and bacteria build up, the Ridill is guaranteed to produce a premium riding experience for all.

Shark has also added their quick release visor system with customisable pinlock visor adjustability, in addition to an anti scratch UV380 label sun visor for a crisp and clear line of sight.

Weighing in at only 1550 grams and coming in 13 different colour schemes, the Ridill is also backed by Shark’s comprehensive five-year warranty. Available in a range of sizes from XS to XL, the ECE 22.05 safety standard approved Ridill Motorcycle Helmet from Shark is available from $199.95 RRP.

For more information or to find your nearest retailer head visit www.ficeda.com.au