Sherco’s Wade Young takes Roof of Africa victory

Wade Young wins the 50th Roof of Africa

Travis Teasdale makes it a South African 1-2

Wade Young overcame three days of brutal racing to win the 50th edition of the ‘Mother of Hard Enduro’ – the Motul Roof of Africa in Lesotho.

The South African raced into the history books after claiming his third victory in the event, leading home fellow countryman Travis Teasdale and British legend Graham Jarvis.

Not too far astern was Travis Teasdale (Brother Leader Tread KTM). A South African one and two was always on the cards, as the two stars shadowed each other for the duration of the race. In third was Husqvarna’s Graham Jarvis.

Wade Young – P1

“To get back on the top of the Hard Enduro podium and do it at home in the 50th edition of the Roof of Africa is very special. It’s been a tough three days of hard racing. Travis kept me honest all week. I managed to break him on one of the climbs and kept it together until the end.”

KTM rider, Travis Teasdale rode a great race to claim the runner-up position. The South African even placed second on day one despite losing a footpeg early in the race. The result backs up Teasdale’s second place at the Hell’s Gate hard enduro at the beginning of the year.

Travis Teasdale – P2

“I’m happy to be on the podium. It was never over till the end. Wade is one of the best riders in the world.”

With the faster terrain better suited to his younger rivals Graham Jarvis gave his all to successfully complete the final day and in doing so end what has been another hugely successful season with yet another well-deserved podium result.

Graham Jarvis – P3

“The 50th Roof of Africa’s been a great event. It wasn’t to be for me and a fifth win, but I’m still pleased with a podium result. Things weren’t quite as tough I’d hoped they’d be, but it’s still been great to end the year with a strong result. I’m happy enough with the way the first day went – I knew the riding would be fast, it always is on day one. Things were pretty fast throughout day two, and similar again on the third and last day. I didn’t do too much wrong really on either day, it’s just Wade and Travis were faster. Ten minutes behind with one day to go wasn’t ideal, but like I said I found it hard to go fast where the grass was long and there was no clear track to follow. It’s been a long, tough season, but it’s been a good one.”

Alfredo Gomez – P5

“I really enjoyed the event, it’s just unfortunate I had to ride with a slight injury to my wrist. The Round the Houses Prologue was great, I really love the speed and was pleased to finish third. Day one was good, but after a couple of hours my wrist really began to ache and I wasn’t able to ride as I should. The same thing happened on Saturday, the route was really good and I enjoyed the hill-climbs, but on the bumpy tracks I just couldn’t hold on properly. I had a good battle with Mario towards the end and managed to pass him near the finish to take fifth, so that was fun. Now I will look forward to the Superenduro season and try to get back to 100 per cent for that.”

Gold Class Results – Roof of Africa 2017

Wade Young (RSA), Sherco, 10:41:28 Travis Teasdale (RSA), KTM, 10:52:34 Graham Jarvis (GBR), Husqvarna, 11:04:06 Blake Gutzeit (RSA), Yamaha, 11:06:36 Alfredo Gomez (ESP), KTM, 11:13:15

Silver Class Results – Roof of Africa 2017

Heinrich Zellhuber (Alfie Cox MOTUL KTM Racing) – 11Hrs 28,02 Bradley Cox (Alfie Cox MOTUL KTM Racing) – 11Hrs 49,36 Wilhelm Schonfeldt (BCR Arrow Yamaha) – 12Hrs 01,00

Bronze Class Results – Roof of Africa 2017