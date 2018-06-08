New style Shoei EX-Zero

McLeod Accessories has announced that Shoei’s EX-Zero is due to hit Australia in July.

A classically inspired design while still pushing the boundaries with modern elements and top notch features that are only implemented so smartly when seen on a premium brand such as Shoei.

An AIM (Advanced Integrated Matrix) lightweight composite shell with a multi-density four piece inner EPS liner creates a super-lightweight helmet (starting at only 960 grams!) with all the usual Shoei performance, quality and safety.

Front air inlet vents with exposed aluminium mesh ensure airflow and protection, while the chin bar is designed with a CJ-3 internal visor to provide maximum protection.

The E.Q.R.System is also featured, with Emergency Quick Release cheek pads that simplify helmet removal in case of an accident, plus the fully removable and replaceable interior liner offers a level of comfort and hold you wont find in any other retro styled helmet.

A traditional double-d ring retention system offers optimal safety, easy of use, and plenty of adjustment.

The CJ-3 visor itself is 99% UV protected, easily adjustable in three positions, and is available in Dark Tint or Yellow as an accessory, and can be used with or without goggles.

Three different outer shell sizes and four separate EPS liner sizes ensure the perfect fit and compact dimensions ensure light weight. Shell sizes are split into XS-M, L and XL-XXL.

Note: All colours of the Ex-Zero come fitted with studs. Shoei are developing a retro peak to fit the Ex-Zero to be released later this year. The EX-Zero is ready to use with or without goggles, so the peak will be perfect for those who want an off-road scrambler look.

Shoei Ex-Zero Helmet Features

Available from July 2018!

RRP – $599.90!

‘AIM’ 5 layer fibre composite shell,

Super light weight – from 960 grams!

Fully removable and customisable interior liner,

Multi-density full-circumference EPS liner for premium safety

D-Ring chin strap retention system – always perfectly adjusted!

CJ-3 visor – Optically correct and 99% UV protection (Same flip down visor as SHOEI J.O Open Face Model)

EQRS (Emergency Quick Release) System,

5 year warranty









