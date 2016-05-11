Shoei release new J.O Open Face Helmet

  • Shoei release new J.O Open Face Helmet

by
2 Comments

Shoei launches new J.O Classic open face helmet

This new premium model from Shoei and McLeod Accessories also features a flip down visor

Shoei J-O from McLeod Accessories

Shoei J-O from McLeod Accessories

Shoei J.O is the brand-new Custom/Cruiser Open Face helmet from Shoei

Shoei J-O from McLeod Accessories

Shoei J-O from McLeod Accessories

Ultra-compact and Superlight, the Shoei J.O combines style and safety, with an integrated visor adjustable to 3 positions to fit different profiles perfectly

Shoei J-O from McLeod Accessories

Shoei J-O from McLeod Accessories

The J.O is a totally new ECE 22.05 approved helmet model

Shoei J-O from McLeod Accessories

Shoei J-O from McLeod Accessories

Shoei J.O features a small, low, snug fit, fully removable interior liner and it weighs in at under 1000 grams!

Shoei J-O from McLeod Accessories

Shoei J-O from McLeod Accessories

Available in sizes XS to XXL

Shoei J-O from McLeod Accessories

Shoei J-O from McLeod Accessories

Solid Colours – RRP $499

Shoei J-O from McLeod Accessories

Shoei J-O from McLeod Accessories

Graphics – RRP $599

Shoei J-O from McLeod Accessories

Shoei J-O from McLeod Accessories

Available at all good motorcycle dealerships via McLeod Accessories

Shoei J-O from McLeod Accessories

Shoei J-O from McLeod Accessories

Shoei J-O from McLeod Accessories

Shoei J-O from McLeod Accessories

Shoei J-O from McLeod Accessories

Shoei J-O from McLeod Accessories

Shoei J-O from McLeod Accessories

Shoei J-O from McLeod Accessories

Shoei J-O from McLeod Accessories

Shoei J-O from McLeod Accessories

Shoei J-O from McLeod Accessories

Shoei J-O from McLeod Accessories

2 Response Comments

  • Bucket  January 25, 2017 at 3:09 PM

    With these JO Shoei helmets do the visors whistle much with the visor up, as i had a similar style helmet that nearkly drove me insane. thank you for your time in advance.
    Bucket

    Reply
    • ADMIN  January 25, 2017 at 4:11 PM

      I have found no whistling, but at higher speeds the visor down did not stop my eyes from watering. So for faster riding I recommend goggles.

      Reply

