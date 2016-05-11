Shoei launches new J.O Classic open face helmet

This new premium model from Shoei and McLeod Accessories also features a flip down visor

Shoei J.O is the brand-new Custom/Cruiser Open Face helmet from Shoei

Ultra-compact and Superlight, the Shoei J.O combines style and safety, with an integrated visor adjustable to 3 positions to fit different profiles perfectly

The J.O is a totally new ECE 22.05 approved helmet model

Shoei J.O features a small, low, snug fit, fully removable interior liner and it weighs in at under 1000 grams!

Available in sizes XS to XXL

Solid Colours – RRP $499

Graphics – RRP $599

Available at all good motorcycle dealerships via McLeod Accessories