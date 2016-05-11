Shoei launches new J.O Classic open face helmet
This new premium model from Shoei and McLeod Accessories also features a flip down visor
Shoei J.O is the brand-new Custom/Cruiser Open Face helmet from Shoei
Ultra-compact and Superlight, the Shoei J.O combines style and safety, with an integrated visor adjustable to 3 positions to fit different profiles perfectly
The J.O is a totally new ECE 22.05 approved helmet model
Shoei J.O features a small, low, snug fit, fully removable interior liner and it weighs in at under 1000 grams!
Available in sizes XS to XXL
Solid Colours – RRP $499
Graphics – RRP $599
Available at all good motorcycle dealerships via McLeod Accessories
2 Response Comments
With these JO Shoei helmets do the visors whistle much with the visor up, as i had a similar style helmet that nearkly drove me insane. thank you for your time in advance.
Bucket
I have found no whistling, but at higher speeds the visor down did not stop my eyes from watering. So for faster riding I recommend goggles.